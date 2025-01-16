Lime Cordiale Hits U.S., Canada, & Mexico in 2025 with New Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lime Cordiale are gearing up to hit the road in North America and Mexico in February and March in support of their latest full-length studio release, the ARIA Chart topping album Enough Of The Sweet Talk (Chugg Music/MGM).

The 2025 tour includes some first-time US stops including Dallas, Nashville, Asheville, Phoenix, and Madison, Wisconsin. The month and a half long trek kicks off in Austin, Texas at Antone’s Nightclub on February 18th and ends with the band’s first-ever Mexico City Show on March 28th at Foro Puebla.

The 2025 North American tour follows Lime Cordiale’s biggest Australian tour to date, where they headlined and sold out massive 10,000-capacity venues with support from Ball Park Music. While the upcoming shows across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico may take place in more intimate venues, they mark a noticeable step up from the band’s 2024 North American tour, reflecting their growing popularity Stateside. This upward trajectory signals an exciting chapter for Lime Cordiale as they continue to expand their global audience.

The upcoming tour sees Lime Cordiale continuing to support Enough of the Sweet Talk—their third studio album and a dazzling showcase of their ability to blend enchanting indie pop with a distinctive edge. The album debuted at #1 on the ARIA chart on August 5th, was their second chart topper, and was the first Australian No. 1 in 2024, ending a long drought for homegrown acts. It’s also the first ever recipient of the ARIA Australian #1 Award, handed out to the best-selling Aussie acts.

Described by Rolling Stone as “an exercise in lo-fi power-pop” with a “swaggering groove and mournful rawness,” the LP captures the band’s knack for crafting catchy hooks while pushing their sound forward. Featuring 13 tracks, Enough of the Sweet Talk solidifies Lime Cordiale’s reputation as sonic risk-takers, balancing their evolution with the signature style fans have loved since the beginning. The album follows 2022’s mini-album Cordi Elba, a collaboration with actor, musician, and DJ Idris Elba, as well as 2020’s ARIA-chart-topping 14 Steps to a Better You LP and 2017’s Permanent Vacation LP.

With over 500 million streams on Spotify, 40 million on Apple Music, and more than 30 million views on YouTube, Lime Cordiale’s infectious music and electrifying performances have cemented their status as one of Australia’s most in-demand acts. The band’s ability to connect with fans—both on stage and off—has fueled their rise to global recognition, earning them devoted audiences across Australia and beyond. Whether playing massive 10,000-capacity venues at home or more intimate rooms overseas, Lime Cordiale’s shows are a testament to their magnetic energy and relentless creativity.

Lime Cordiale Confirmed Tour Dates

February 18th @ Atone’s Nightclub in Austin, TX

February 19th @ House of Blues Dallas - Cambridge Room in Dallas, TX

February 21st @ Exit/In in Nashville, TN

February 22nd @ Asheville Music Hall in Asheville, NC

February 23rd @ Terminal West in Atlanta, GA

February 25th @ The Atlantis in Washington, DC

February 27th @ Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, NY

February 28th @ World Cafe Live in Philadelphia, PA

March 1st @ Royale in Boston, MA

March 3rd @ Le Studio TD in Montreal, QC

March 5th @ The Danforth Music Hall in Toronto, ON

March 6th @ A&R Music Bar in Columbus, OH

March 7th @ Thalia Hall in Chicago, IL

March 8th @ High Noon Saloon in Madison, WI

March 10th @ Gothic Theatre in Englewood, CO

March 11th @ The Complex in Salt Lake City, UT

March 13th @ Palace Theatre in Calgary, AB

March 15th @ Vogue Theatre in Vancouver, BC

March 17th @ Royal Theatre in Victoria, BC

March 18th @ Neumos in Seattle, WA

March 19th @ Wonder Ballroom in Portland, OR

March 21st @ Cornerstone Craft Beer & Live Music in Berkley, CA

March 22nd @ The Catalyst in Santa Cruz, CA

March 24th @ Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix, AZ

March 25th @ The Observatory North Park in San Diego, CA

March 26th @ El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, CA

March 28th @ Foro Puebla in Mexico City, Mexico

