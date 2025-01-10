Lily Rose Launches 2025 With New Track 'Let You Know When I Get There'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Trailblazing country artist Lily Rose is hitting the ground running in 2025 with the release of her new track, “Let You Know When I Get There.” A heartfelt ode to family and connection, Rose puts her emotional storytelling and signature modern country sound on full display, setting the stage for an exciting year of new music and touring.

“My favorite part of this new song is remembering the first day I heard it,” shares Rose. “It brought tears to my eyes and I knew this was a story that I would not only love to tell, but one that everyone can connect with in one way or another. After playing this on the fall tour, I quickly learned that it's one of those songs where the whole room is so engaged with the story, you can hear a pin drop.”

Written by heavyhitters Ben Stennis, Michael Tyler and Hunter Phelps, “Let You Know When I Get There” takes listeners on a journey through life's defining moments – late-night drives with a worried mom at home, lessons learned from a wise grandpa and bittersweet goodbyes. The song crescendos in its final verse with reflections of loss and legacy, leaving listeners with a sense of hope and peace that's both rare and universal.

With more music on the near horizon, Rose kicks off 2025 with a sold-out headlining show at The Basement East in Nashville on Wednesday, Jan. 15 before continuing the extended leg of her Runnin' Outta Time Tour 2025 with special guest Payton Smith. The upcoming 14-stop tour builds on the momentum of her fall headlining run, which saw 23 packed shows and celebrated the release of her acclaimed EP, Runnin' Outta Time.

Named an artist to watch by CMT, MusicRow and Amazon with recognition from GLAAD as an Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist and a nod from ACM as a 2022 New Female Artist of the Year nominee, Rose continues to carve a path uniquely her own. For dates and more information, visit lilyrosemusic.net and keep up with her on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Runnin' Outta Time Tour 2025 dates with special guest Payton Smith:

Jan. 15 in Nashville, Tenn. at Basement East

March 27 in Flint, Mich. at The Machine Shop

March 28 in Wyandotte, Mich. at District 142

March 29 in Cincinnati, Ohio at Bogart's

April 2 in Pensacola, Fla. at Vinyl Music Hall

April 3 in Gainesville, Fla. at Heartwood Soundstage

April 4 in Sanford, Fla. at Tuffy's Music Box

April 6 in Jacksonville, Fla. at FIVE

May 1 in Minneapolis, Minn. at Fine Line

May 2 in Omaha, Neb. at Barnato

May 3 in Springfield, Mo. at Midnight Rodeo

May 15 in Tulsa, Okla. at Cain's Ballroom

May 16 in Dallas, Texas at Granada Theater

May 17 in Cedar Park, Texas at The Haute Spot

ABOUT LILY ROSE:

Atlanta, Georgia native Lily Rose burst onto the scene with her viral hit “Villain,” instantly propelling her into the national spotlight almost overnight. She quickly found herself touring with country's hottest stars as she hungrily chased down her dreams and married her wife Daira in 2023. Amidst the whirlwind of success, Lily felt a tug to reassess her priorities and find balance between her career aspirations and personal fulfillment. Out of that period of reflection comes the long-awaited EP and Lily's first batch of new music since 2022, Runnin' Outta Time, out now. A co-writer on each track, it's Lily at her most personal and honest, bundling her beliefs and contradictions into six new songs that explain who she is, where she came from and where she's heading. It's the perfect soundtrack for the intense push and pull in Lily's life and a potent reminder of how important it is to take a breath and focus on the things that matter most. In this new chapter, Lily embodies the classic dichotomy between Saturday-night energy and Sunday-morning contemplation.

Lily has been on multiple tours with fellow stylistic maverick Sam Hunt and opened shows for country-pop icon Shania Twain, and even experienced her own global pop moment when she sang on Diplo's 2023 EDM-country banger “Sad in the Summer” as she introduced herself to a whole new group of fans through performances on NBC's The Voice and ABC's Good Morning America. She's already been nominated for ACM Best New Female Artist and took home GLAAD's Outstanding Breakthrough Artist Award in 2022, and now, she emerges with a crisp, edgy new sound and a renewed understanding of what matters most to her. It's obvious that her dedication to authenticity and personal growth shines through in every note, “I really wanted to achieve and keep achieving and came to realize that it's not the most important thing,” Lily says. “What I need to achieve most is to be a good wife and a good daughter and a good friend — that will keep fueling the fire for the rest of my career.”

Photo credit: Justice Lowe

