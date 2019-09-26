Lily Kershaw Shares Single, Co-Written with Emma Roberts

Los Angeles singer/songwriter Lily Kershaw shares a new track, "Always & Forever," from her upcoming sophomore album Arcadia, out November 15th. On "Always and Forever," Lily uses the metaphor of a bad relationship to explore her reservations around the concept of time and infinity. While she's primarily known as a folk-pop artist, Lily consistently pushes the limitations of that label. Originally written as a guitar-based tune with her good friend, actress Emma Roberts, Lily instinctively decided to add synth, creating an 80s sonic texture without succumbing to any of the tropes found in today's new wave nostalgia.

Lily told Billboard.com, "Writing 'Always & Forever' with Emma was an incredibly natural process. Emma shared with me poetry she had been writing and we decided to pull from it and create a song together. The song came together so quickly and the process of writing with her was a delight. For me the song is about one's relationship to the idea of 'forever.' That could either be interpreted as perhaps a 'forever' romantic relationship or one's relationship to existence and the nature of time. I usually find that I am expressing some sort of existential crisis in my work. There is a part of me that when I sing 'always & forever,' when you take do you feel better?" I am singing to those entities, to 'always' and 'forever,' horsemen of time."



Emma added, "What started as two friends hanging out, sharing their music and poetry together, turned into the song 'Always & Forever.' I've always written poetry, but I usually keep it tucked away in my journal. Lily inspired me to bring it out and be creative in a way I haven't been before. What we came up with is a song about wanting something to last forever, realizing that nothing does but taking comfort that there are some people & things that can make us feel like forever is real."

Weaving warmer analog sounds like organ, harpsichord and guitar with cinematic force, thanks in part to producer Ben Cooper (Radical Face), Arcadia is Lily's most intimate release to date. But the strongest tool she wields is her voice, both in the simmering ferocity it carries and the poetry it speaks. Though the concept behind the record is epic to say the least, Lily is ultimately telling a story of acceptance, both of herself and the great mystery that is the universe.

Lily will join Joshua Radin and The Weepies on their co-headline fall tour presented by SiriusXM's Coffee House. The tour launches on Tuesday, October 8th at the Troubadour in West Hollywood, CAand ends Saturday, November 9th at the James K. Polk Theater in Nashville, TN. Tickets are on sale now.

Arcadia is the follow up Lily's critically acclaimed debut album Midnight In The Garden (2013) and her follow up EP Lost Angeles (2018). In song and spirit, Lily is an old soul, but upon initial meeting she's kinetic, ebullient, lively, and kind, quick with a joke and an infectious smile. Lily is a compulsive creator, she jots down melodies and lyrics as she's wandering through her days. Born and mostly raised in Los Angeles, she offers an antidote to the long-mythologized Los Angeles glitz; she's authentic, and honest, self-effacing and, above all, she is herself.

SIRIUSXM COFFEE HOUSE TOUR 2019

October 8 - West Hollywood, CA @ The Troubadour

October 9 - West Hollywood, CA @ The Troubadour

October 11- San Jose, CA @ Susan & Phil Hammer Theatre Center

October 12 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ The Fremont Theater

October 13 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

October 15 - Salem, OR @ Elsinore Theater

October 16 - Tacoma, WA @ McMenamins Elks Temple

October 17 - Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House & Event Center

October 18 - Park City, Utah @ George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Theater

October 19 - Ft. Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre

October 20 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

October 22 - Minneapolis, MN @ Pantages Theatre

October 23 - Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre

October 24 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

October 25 - Kent, OH @ Kent Stage

October 26 - Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew's Hall

October 27 - Cincinnati, OH @ Memorial Hall

October 29 - New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

October 30 - New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

November 1 - McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre

November 2 - Homer, NY @ Center for the Arts

November 3 - Boston, MA @ The Wilbur Theatre

November 5 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

November 6 - Washington, DC @ Sixth & I Historic Synagogue

November 7 - Charlotte, NC @ McGlohon Theater @ Spirit Square

November 8 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

November 9 - Nashville, TN @ James K. Polk Theater

