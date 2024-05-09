South African Musician and Artist Moonchild Sanelly Releases New Single & Video 'Scrambled Eggs'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Trailblazing South African musician and artist Moonchild Sanelly is back with a brand new track “Scrambled Eggs,” out now via Transgressive.

“Scrambled Eggs” is produced by Johan Hugo (Self Esteem, Miguel, M.I.A) and is the first single to be taken from Moonchild’s forthcoming new studio album, which will be announced later this year.

The song is a joyous return for this singular performer and creative visionary whose signature, self-described future-ghetto-funk sound first catapulted her onto the global scene, and has since seen her collaborate with everyone from Beyoncé to Ghetts, Gorillaz to Major Lazer and Wesley Joseph to Wizkid, as well as release two acclaimed solo albums Rabulapha! (2015) and Phases (2022).

Moonchild said of “Scrambled Eggs” - “When I started staying in the GOOD hotels, I noticed how the world is obsessed with avo and eggs for breakfast. It became a thing… you get avo & eggs for breakfast at the good places …” She added “My writing recently has been me at my most humble, and Scrambled Eggs is me reminding everyone - by the way, I AM that bitch! I’m a multi-passport artist traveling the world in custom designs and doing it all on my terms. And I’m really f**king proud of that.”

The video for “Scrambled Eggs” was directed by Jabu Nadia Newman and shot last month in Johannesburg, South Africa, It is an action-packed, chaotic and carefree caper - and a celebration of female-led business empires - styled by Chloe Andrea Welgemoed and featuring costumes by South African designers Siyababa and Sihle Masango and inspired by Johannesburg's cutting-edge style and playfulness.

Moonchild said - “The Scrambled Eggs video marks my arrival at the beginning. It’s the beginning of being in THAT space;- this new world that this crazy, amazing, powerful, beautiful gang of absolute muthaf*ckers built together. This world contains everything I’ve ever worked for… These are my people, and this is our superhero moment.”

Moonchild Sanelly will be on tour this summer, UK festival dates include Glastonbury, WOMAD, Green Man and Jazz Café Festival.

Full list of UK & European tour dates below:

6/27 - 629/24 - Glastonbury Festival, UK

7/26/24 - WOMAD, UK

8/3/24 - OFF Festival, Poland

8/16/24 - Green Man Festival, UK

8/31/24 - Kalorama, Portugal

9/14/24 - Jazz Cafe Festival, UK

About Moonchild Sanelly:

Trailblazing South African musician Moonchild Sanelly has always, since the very beginning, determinedly done things her own way. An artistic visionary, her drive to succeed is fuelled by an innate creativity, unique self-expression and extraordinary confidence, all underpinned by personal pain, trauma and a deep conviction and commitment to standing up for what she believes in.

Growing up in Port Elizabeth, Moonchild’s (born Sanelisiwe Twisha) music-filled childhood was one of creative exploration: whether it was self-choreographing dance routines to Spice Girls tracks, teaching herself to play the piano, singing at church with her family or writing poetry, artistic expression was always encouraged.

A move to Durban in 2005 to study fashion saw Sanelly become immersed in the local music scene, and later in Johannesburg, she would write for reggae bands and freestyle against other rappers, often overcoming misogynistic attitudes in the process. “In my writing, I would pay homage to my hard times and the many years that I struggled, because it has shaped me,” she says. She soon established her own signature sound: self-described as ‘future-ghetto-funk’, which would catapult Moonchild Sanelly to fame as South Africa’s most unique performer. With her electrifying live show - and self-designed flamboyant outfits - she became a superstar on her home turf. With an eye on audiences outside of South Africa, a commercialized approach to unapologetically spreading her message - one of female sexual empowerment - “liberation for women, in the bedroom, in the boardroom, knowing your power… I needed to be heard by a lot of people” - soon found a global audience which saw her invited to perform at festivals such as SXSW, Primavera, Glastonbury and Boardmasters.

A rarity as an uncompromising alternative artist who has found success in a commercial space, Moonchild Sanelly is a true fighter and unparalleled force of nature. “I fought everything for me to exist as myself and to win as myself,” she says, putting her ambition down to her mum’s passing when she was a teenager. “I was constantly reminded about my magic and my power… that nothing is impossible.”

Her award-winning first studio album Rabulpha! in 2015 signaled her arrival as an artist to watch and saw her collaborate with local favorites Maphorisa, Sho Madjozi and Thandiswa Mazwai. In the years that followed, she caught the attention of a host of international superstars, leading to high-profile collaborations with artists including Wizkid and Beyonce (featuring on ‘... MY POWER’, as part of ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ soundtrack, in 2019) and Gorillaz (on ‘With Love To An Ex’, in 2020).

Then, following her statement-making debut and a stream of South African hits, she signed to Transgressive records in 2020, kicking off with diverse mini-LP ‘Nüdes’. Her genre-crossing second studio album Phases was released in 2022, a highly collaborative record, with production and guest features from Sad Night Dynamite (on the hit track 'Demon') and Ghetts (‘Strip Club’), as well as Wesley Joseph, Xavier Thomas (Débruit), TOKiMONSTA, HOLLY and Aramboa.

And now Moonchild Sanelly is back with “Scrambled Eggs,” the first single to be taken from Moonchild’s forthcoming new studio album, which will be announced later this year.

