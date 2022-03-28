Lilith Czar Announced as Support for Halestorm Summer 2022 Tour

A force to be reckoned with, Lilith Czar has been commanding stages across the US following her striking transformation and the release of her debut album Created From Filth And Dust. TODAY she is thrilled to announced that she will be supporting Halestorm and The Pretty RECKLESS later this year on their Summer 2022 Tour. Czar, who previously toured with Halestorm, shares:

"I am so thrilled to be heading back out on the road with our good friends in Halestorm this summer! Our last tour together was an experience like no other and something I will never forget. I'm also very excited to be opening up for the Pretty Reckless, a band I've always admired and been a huge fan of. The comradery women show each other in the rock scene has proven to be unmatched and validates the overall strength and empowerment that exists within the entire rock community. Always fixing each other's crowns and lifting one another up. I'm so grateful to Lzzy, Taylor and everyone in the bands for sharing the stage with me on what will most definitely be the tour of the summer! Let's rise together and bring some hell."

Lilith Czar is currently on The Trinity Of Terror Tour with Black Veil Brides, Motionless In White, and Ice Nine Kills. Fans can also catch her on the road this spring performing on select shows with Three Days Grace, as well as supporting Godsmack. Lilith Czar has also been confirmed for festivals including Welcome to Rockville and Aftershock Festival. For a full list of all upcoming dates, please see below or visit here.

Lilith Czar arrives with the force of an otherworldly thunder, arising in visceral rebirth from an untimely grave of surrender and sacrifice. Her voice is the sound of supernatural determination, summoned with a confessional vulnerability and unapologetic authenticity. The girl who was Juliet Simms - her dreams discouraged and dismissed, her identity confined and controlled - is no more. In her place stands Lilith Czar, a new vessel forged in unbridled willpower and unashamed desire.

Her motivation is simple: if it's truly "a man's world"? She wants to be King.

Created from Filth and Dust, the debut album from Lilith Czar, is an evocative invitation into her bold new world. It's aggressive music with warm accessibility; huge hooks with driving hard rock-the new larger-than-life icon channels the fierce combativeness of Fiona Apple and Stevie Nicks' seductive witchery. Lilith Czar arms herself with sonic power, theatricality, and confidence. It's a sound where the pulse of Nine Inch Nails, Halestorm's songcraft, and the libertine spirit of David Bowie converge, all in service of a ritualistic ache for a more just and equitable world.

Lilith Czar is more than music. Her songs - like "King," "Bad Love," and "100 Little Deaths" - are anthems. She sounds both larger than life and hauntingly intimate, baring all in the ballad "Diamonds to Dust" or unleashing hell with the banshee wail of "Feed My Chaos." As much as Lilith Czar's music is perfectly suited for modern rock radio, it's simultaneously timeless. Thanks in no small part to Czar's rich voice, Created from Filth And Dust wouldn't sound out of place in any significant rock era.

"I know who I am now, completely," the singer declares. "I've found my purpose, creating art to inspire others to stand up for what they believe, to fight for their dreams, and to never give up."

She summarizes the Lilith Czar origin story like this: "When you find yourself beaten down by the world, in those times you can either let it destroy you or let it create you."

Created from filth and dust, destined to be King... Lilith Czar.

Lilith Czar's debut album, Created From Filth And Dust, is out now via Sumerian Records.

Trinity of Terror Tour Dates

03/29/22 - Wichita, KS - Cotillion Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

03/30/22 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

04/01/22 - West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

04/02/22 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

04/03/22 - Oshkosh, WI - Oshkosh Arena (SOLD OUT)

04/04/22 - West Fargo, ND - Butler Machinery Arena

04/06/22 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe (SOLD OUT)

04/07/22 - Moon Township, PA - UPMC Events Center (SOLD OUT)

04/08/22 - Indianapolis, IN - Blue Ribbon Pavilion at Indiana State Fairgrounds

04/09/22 - Pikeville, KY - Appalachian Wireless Arena (SOLD OUT)

04/11/22 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks

04/13/22 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

04/14/22 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena

04/15/22 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount (SOLD OUT)

04/16/22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia (SOLD OUT)

Upcoming Shows w/Three Days Grace + Godsmack

04/19/22 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall (w/Three Days Grace)

04/22/22 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena (w/Godsmack)

04/23/22 - Orlando, FL - Tinker Field (w/Godsmack)

04/25/22 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa (w/Three Days Grace)

04/26/22 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall (w/Three Days Grace)

04/28/22 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center (w/Godsmack)

04/29/22 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC (w/Three Days Grace)

04/30/22 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center (w/Godsmack)

05/02/22 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's (w/Three Days Grace)

05/03/22 - Ft. Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theatre (w/Three Days Grace)

05/04/22 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee (w/Three Days Grace)

05/06/22 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Arena (w/Godsmack)

05/07/22 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center (w/Godsmack)

Summer Tour w/Halestorm & The Pretty Reckless

07/08/22 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

07/10/22 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

07/12/22 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

07/13/22 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center

07/19/22 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

07/20/22 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

07/23/22 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

07/27/22 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

07/30/22 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/02/22 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

08/04/22 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

08/05/22 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

08/07/22 - Grand Junction, CO - Los Colonias Amphitheater

08/09/22 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre

08/10/22 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Upcoming Festivals Dates

05/20/22 - Virginia Beach, VA - FM99's Lunatic Luau

05/21/22 - Camden, NJ - MMR*B*Q

05/22/22 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville

10/08/22 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival