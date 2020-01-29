Lila Blue Releases Single 'Half of It'

This Friday, NYC-based singer-songwriter Lila Blue releases "Half of It," the first single from her forthcoming album Leave Me Be. Currently a Creative Writing and Literature student at Sarah Lawrence, Lila Blue juggles her studies alongside being an accomplished recording artist, theatrical composer, and multi-instrumentalist.

Lila Blue's music and lyrics seem to hail from a raw and ancient source, bringing forth complex narrative journeys from her own life and the ones she creates. While her youth peeks through in moments when her lyrics and voice meet the shadows of an older soul appear.

"I wrote "Half of It" after running into an ex who I truly believed I would never see again and never gain closure with," Lila says. "We happened to run into each other two years after the split, and in mere minutes we were able to clear the air. While the whole situation was overall relieving, I remember being taken aback by these deep waves of sadness for who we were and how young we'd been. I went home, sat down on the piano, and out came the song."

Check out the track's fiery and intoxicating music video, which premiered today via Bsides & Badlands, who writes, "The dark folk musician goes right for the jugular with an unnerving new visual."

Lila Blue has been an active recording artist since she was 14. More than two years have now passed since her most recent release, and she has grown tremendously as an artist - and human - since then.

"Something I've been working on for the past few years is acknowledging that while music has been a deeply formative experience and companion in regards to articulating my emotional world and the worlds of others, I'm starting to lean into the idea of Human first, Artist second," Lila explains. "I feel like the most impactful pieces I've been able to make have been when I've let go of artistry and have been fully present with another human, or my own presence as a human in this world, versus tethering myself to the lens of the Artist throughout every experience - as hard as it is to slough that off once you've tied it to who you are."

"I hope I don't sound like a pretentious ass, but that's where I'm at right now! I'm currently studying creative writing and literature at Sarah Lawrence. I think what I'm really passionate about is collaboration at the moment, and that's a new layer for me musically. I feel like for a very long time, I've worn the title of the One in Solitude with pride, but I realize that that's kept me from expanding within myself and with others. And I think that's the way that I've grown as an artist."





