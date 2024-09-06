Lil Zay Osama Drops New EP 'The Streets Calling My Name'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chicago's Lil Zay Osama releases the hotly anticipated EP, The Streets Calling My Name. Listen HERE via Warner Records. The five-song project includes his latest single, “How I Grew Up” Ft. Polo G — a raw look back at his journey and how it made him into the man he is today. Over the course of the EP, however, Zay ruthlessly charges toward his very bright future.

“My brothers need me, I need them to see me make it,” Zay raps on EP opener, “Free Dem Ones,” a poignant examination of hard knocks on the road to rap stardom. Another highlight is “Off the Court,” a piano-driven jam that embraces diaristic bars about bad blood and clout chasing. Other highlights include “Fast s” and the searing “Ungrateful Family,” which doesn’t beat around the bush while exploring disappointment with those we hold most dear.

Zay’s raw ability really shines through on “How I Grew Up,” an infectious heart-on-sleeve showcase that will cling long after the beats fade. “Put down traps in every corner to catch the mouse up in the crib,” he raps over tender guitar strumming and bluesy percussion. “This is how I grew up." Polo G then unleashes on his verse. “Show too much love to the streets, she’ll steal your heart if you let her,” he warns sadly.

The Streets Calling My Name is Zay’s first project since the release of Hood Bible 2, which included tracks like “Go” Ft. BabyDrill, “Favorite Girl,” and “I Made It.” It followed in the wake of his 4 The Trenches mixtape, which arrived just months prior. That came after a 2023 singles run that drove home just how prolific Zay can be. "Changed Up" and "f My Cousin Pt. II" ft. Lil Durk became RIAA certified Gold, while tracks like “Glah Glah,” “Humble,” and “Had Nun” made an impact.

Now, with The Streets Calling My Name, Zay perfects his disarmingly vulnerable sound while offering up brutally honest reflections rarely seen in the game today.

The Streets Calling My Name Tracklist

1. Free Dem Ones

2. How I Grew Up ft. Polo G

3. Ungrateful Family

4. Fast s

5. Off The Court

Photo Credit: Brian Ziff

