Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus Release 'Old Town Road (Remix)' Featuring Young Thug & Mason Ramsey

Record-shattering artists Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus have unveiled a new version of their global No.1 hit today. The new official remix of "Old Town Road" features viral singer/yodeler Mason Ramsey and hip-hop heavyweight Young Thug, alongside Nas and Cyrus.

Listen to the remix below!



The cultural phenomenon that is "Old Town Road" feat. Cyrus has achieved RIAA© Diamond status of more than 10 million units and continues to lead the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 1 for the 14th consecutive week.



"Old Town Road" is now officially the longest running Hot 100 hip-hop single of all time and the first song in history to sell 10,000,000 copies while remaining No.1 on Billboard. The star-studded music video for the track has exceeded 200 Million views since released in May.





