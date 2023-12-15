Lil Baby Releases Two-Pack of Singles 'Crazy' & '350'

Lil Baby wraps the year up with a two-pack of new singles, “Crazy” and “350.”

Both singles demonstrate the Atlanta native's versatility and ability to express different sides of himself in his art.

“Crazy” highlights the Motown/Quality Control Music megastar's authentic approach to storytelling as the diamond certified rapper uses his signature harmonic flow to deliver an onslaught of rhymes over a hypnotic arpeggiated piano driven beat. “350” comes as an 808-heavy song of reflection where Lil Baby details painful experiences with betrayal.

Lil Baby started 2023 strong after making his Saturday Night Live musical guest debut in January, performing California Breeze” and “Forever” from his hit album, It's Only Me. Baby also took his stunning performance on the road for his 25-stop It's Only Us national tour and is set to play his celebratory Lil Baby and Friends birthday concert in Atlanta on December 27th.