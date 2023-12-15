Lil Baby Releases Two-Pack of Singles 'Crazy' & '350'

Lil Baby started 2023 strong after making his Saturday Night Live musical guest debut in January, performing California Breeze” and “Forever” from his hit album.

By: Dec. 15, 2023

Lil Baby wraps the year up with a two-pack of new singles, “Crazy” and “350.”

Both singles demonstrate the Atlanta native's versatility and ability to express different sides of himself in his art.

“Crazy” highlights the Motown/Quality Control Music megastar's authentic approach to storytelling as the diamond certified rapper uses his signature harmonic flow to deliver an onslaught of rhymes over a hypnotic arpeggiated piano driven beat. “350” comes as an 808-heavy song of reflection where Lil Baby details painful experiences with betrayal.

Baby also took his stunning performance on the road for his 25-stop It's Only Us national tour and is set to play his celebratory Lil Baby and Friends birthday concert in Atlanta on December 27th. 



