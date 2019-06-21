Leslie Stevens To Release New Album SINNER Out This August

LA-based singer-songwriter Leslie Stevens is set to release her new LP, Sinner, on August 23 viaThirty Tigers. Pre-order HERE.

"I have always written songs to help me heal and to help me cry and laugh," Stevens explains, "Many people don't like tears- they are afraid of pain- they want to walk away... When after I play someone says 'You are the most vulnerable' I consider it the biggest compliment. Still, it means cracking my heart open like an egg at every show."

Sinner marks Stevens' third full-length album, following The Donkey and the Rose and Roomful of Smoke, both of which led the Los Angeles Times to call her "one of the city's best," while LA Weekly named her Best Country Singer of 2018. Sinner is produced by acclaimed artist Jonathan Wilson (Dawes, Father John Misty) and features drummer James Gadson (Paul McCartney, B.B. King), bassist Jake Blanton (The Killers), pianist Keefus Ciancia (Elton John, T Bone Burnett), organist Nate Walcott (Red Hot Chili Peppers, Bright Eyes) and guest vocals from Jenny O on the track "Sylvie."

Stevens has recorded and toured with a wide variety of acclaimed musicians, including Florence + the Machine, My Morning Jacket's Jim James, Father John Misty and Jenny O. Stevens also fronted folk-country band Leslie Stevens and the Badgers, and together the band released two LPs.

LESLIE STEVENS TOUR

August 17 Moroccan Lounge Los Angeles, CA September 15 Duck Room at Blueberry Hill St. Louis, MO September 17 SPACE Evanston, IL September 18 Icehouse Minneapolis, MN September 19 Back Room at Colectivo Milwaukee, WI September 20 Raccoon Motel Davenport, IA September 21 Rose Bowl Champaign, IL September 22 Ace of Cups Columbus, OH September 24 Mercury Lounge New York, NY* September 25 World Café Live Upstairs Philadelphia, PA September 26 Songbyrd Washington, DC September 27 Cat's Cradle Back Room Carrboro, NC September 28 The Earl Atlanta, GA October 5 Barboza Seattle, WA October 6 Mississippi Studios Portland, OR

*supporting Robbie Fulks

Photo credit: Julia Brokaw





