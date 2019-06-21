Lena Stone Premieres New Single KIDS THESE DAYS With Billboard

Country up-and-comer Lena Stone released new single "Kids These Days" today, giving fans a first listen yesterday exclusively with Billboard, who called the tune, "an infectious ode to youth." "Kids These Days" is now available for streaming and purchase.



Listen to "Kids These Days" on your favorite platform here.



The song, co-written by Stone with songwriter and producer Ben Goldsmith and fellow songstress Emily Reid, embraces the idea of living out your twenties with a mindset of discovering your true self through reflection and the chaos of life. As said by Billboard, "Stone's warm vocals and vivid storytelling are coupled with hand-clapped rhythms and ear-grabbing pop-country production as she sings of never wanting to grow up."



The "blonde bundle of dynamite" (Metiza) offers an upbeat glimpse of today's generation through her honest and playful lyrics, painting an image of life as a twenty-something backed by an infectious melody worthy of summer anthem status.



"I love the idea that sixty years ago, our grandparents were the kids of their day, and then our parents, and now it's our turn," Stone told Billboard. "My friends and I are all just trying to figure out who we are. Every generation has gone through that in their 20s, and the people who came before them have always thought they were crazy!"



"Kids These Days" marks the first release from Stone's upcoming project - due out in October - and gives fans and industry alike a great preview of the project as a whole.



"This song is the first song off my new project and I'm so excited about this next chapter in my music," Stone told Billboard. "I'm in my mid-20s now and I feel like I've spent a lot of the last few years trying to figure out what kind of person and friend and feminist I want to be, and that self-discovery is the theme of this new project. Being in your 20s is beautiful and fun and messy and dramatic, and you can either freak out about it or embrace it. Leaning into the chaos of these years is the whole idea behind "Kids These Days."



Stone's bold lyricism and irresistible sound has been praised by several outlets, including Taste of Country, who called her "flat out east to listen to," and Rolling Stone, who called her music "smartly written contemporary pop-country with a little sugar and plenty of spice" and added her to their "Country Artist You Need To Know" list. She recently became an official member of the Country Music Association (CMA).



Stream Lena Stone on Spotify and Apple Music.





