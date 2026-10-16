Leigh-Anne Releases New Single 'Clickbait' Ahead of Deluxe Album

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Leigh-Anne has released her new single 'Clickbait' and announced a special deluxe edition of her debut album titled 'My Ego Told Me To…Do A Fan Edition', out October 30th via MadeInThe90s.

The announcement follows the success of her UK Top 3 charting album 'My Ego Told Me To'. Featuring all 15 original album tracks, including previous singles 'Been A Minute', 'Burning Up', 'Dead & Gone' and 'Most Wanted' featuring Jamaican super-producer Rvssian and Valiant, 'My Ego Told Me To…Do A Fan Edition' is packed with seven additional songs, including two brand-new tracks 'Clickbait' and 'Bora Bora'. Other highlights include last year's standalone single with Rvssian 'Friends' and digital exclusives 'Dead and Gone Part II' featuring Kojey Radical, 'Ego Suicide', 'Home' and 'Been A Minute Acoustic'.

https://leigh-anne.lnk.to:443/Clickbait

New single 'Clickbait' sees Leigh-Anne clapback at the negative opinions and outside commentary, whilst continuing to showcase her signature blend of island influences and pop melodies.

Speaking about 'Clickbait' Leigh-Anne said 'This record is a reflection of exactly how I felt the day I walked into the studio with Trey Campbell, M-Phazes and Bava. I was tired, heavy and honestly just bogged down by everyone's opinions and the feeling that, online, everybody seems to have something to say about you.

Choosing to lead with this single only reminded me how little filter people have these days, especially when it comes to the way they speak about women. Comment sections are full of people picking you apart and acting like they know you, your life and your choices better than you know yourself.

So CLICKBAIT is my little clapback to the trolls that always have so much to say.'

Adding about the deluxe album, Leigh-Anne said: 'Since releasing My Ego Told Me To, I've spent a lot of time reflecting on the journey of this album, what it means to me and where I want to take my music next. The love you've shown this project has been so special and I don't take a single bit of it for granted.

Before moving into the next chapter, I wanted to give something back to those who have been riding with me, listening, connecting with the music and making this era what it is. This Fan Edition brings together the tracks you've been asking for, all in one place, as a little thank you for the love you've poured into this album along with two new tracks!

This project has always been about more than just the music; it's about the connection we share through it. So before we turn the page, I wanted to give you a little more of My Ego Told Me To to hold onto.'

Leigh-Anne's album 'My Ego Told Me To' debuted at #1 on the UK Independent Albums Chart and #3 on the UK Official Albums Chart, making her the first Black British girl group member to achieve a top three solo album.

Written by Leigh-Anne alongside the likes of Clarence 'Coffee' Jr. (Dua Lipa, Beyoncé), Owen Cutts (Stormzy, Greentea Peng), Khris Riddick (SZA, Kehlani, Odeal), Fred Ball (Rihanna, Jessie Reyez), and rooted in her vibrant Caribbean heritage, the record sonically blends pop, R&B, dancehall, and reggae into a powerful celebration of identity. The album was followed by an original short film, directed by Garfield Clairmonte and entirely created by Leigh-Anne.

Leigh-Anne currently stars in the second series of Celebrity Traitors, airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer every Thursday and Friday night.

As a solo artist, Leigh-Anne has quickly amassed over 120M+ global streams, earned two UK Top 40 singles, completed a sold-out UK and Ireland tour, and graced the covers of major publications including Rolling Stone UK, Glamour and Tush. In 2023, she released her debut singles 'Don't Say Love' and 'My Love', experimenting with new sounds and styles, before unveiling her 2024 EP 'No Hard Feelings'. The project showcased Leigh-Anne's growth as both an artist and songwriter, skillfully blending her Bajan and Jamaican roots with contemporary R&B influences.

My Ego Told Me To…Do A Fan Edition Tracklist

Look into My Eyes

Dead and Gone

Revival

Been A Minute

Goodbye Goodmorning

Burning Up

Most Wanted ft Valiant x Rvssian

Best Version of Me

Me Minus U

Sunrise

You ARE a star - interlude

FREE

Tight Up Skirt

Talk to me nice

Heaven

Dead and Gone Part II feat Kojey Radical

Ego

Clickbait

Friends feat Rvssian

Been a minute Acoustic

Home

Bora

Photo Credit: Niklas Haze



Photo Credit: Niklas Haze

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