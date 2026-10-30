Leigh-Anne Releases Deluxe Album MY EGO TOLD ME TO…DO A FAN EDITION

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Leigh-Anne has released the deluxe edition of her album, titled 'My Ego Told Me To…Do A Fan Edition', out now via MadeInThe90s. The release follows her new single 'Clickbait', which came out earlier this month, and arrives as a follow-up to her critically acclaimed UK Top 3 charting album.

Listen to 'My Ego Told Me To…Do A Fan Edition' here: https://Leigh-Anne.lnk.to/METMT-DAFE

The deluxe edition features all 15 original album tracks, including previous singles 'Been A Minute', 'Burning Up', 'Dead & Gone' and 'Most Wanted' featuring Jamaican super-producer Rvssian and Valiant. 'My Ego Told Me To…Do A Fan Edition' is packed with seven additional songs, including recent single 'Clickbait' and brand-new track 'Bora'. Other highlights include last year's standalone single with Rvssian 'Friends' and digital exclusives 'Dead and Gone Part II' featuring Kojey Radical, 'Ego Suicide', 'Home' and 'Been A Minute Acoustic'.

To celebrate the release, Leigh-Anne has also shared a new visualiser for 'Clickbait'.

Speaking about 'Bora' Leigh-Anne said: 'This record was written at a writing camp in New York with Elijah Ross, and before the session, I messaged one of my Brazilian fans and said, 'I want to make a song today that my Brazilian Legion would love.' She gave me some inspiration around the word 'Bora' that feeling of let's go, get up! And we ran with it.

I've been lucky enough to spend so much time in Brazil over the past few years and experience the magic of Carnival, the energy, the music and the people. I wanted to take some of that feeling and put it into a record that my Brazilian fans could really enjoy, while still making it feel completely like me. Brazil will always have such a special place in my heart, so this one is for you, my Brazilian Legion.'

Adding about the deluxe album, Leigh-Anne said: 'Since releasing My Ego Told Me To, I've spent a lot of time reflecting on the journey of this album, what it means to me and where I want to take my music next. The love you've shown this project has been so special and I don't take a single bit of it for granted.

Before moving into the next chapter, I wanted to give something back to those who have been riding with me, listening, connecting with the music and making this era what it is. This Fan Edition brings together the tracks you've been asking for, all in one place, as a little thank you for the love you've poured into this album along with two new tracks!

This project has always been about more than just the music; it's about the connection we share through it. So before we turn the page, I wanted to give you a little more of My Ego Told Me To to hold onto.'

Leigh-Anne's record-breaking album 'My Ego Told Me To' debuted at #1 on the UK Independent Albums Chart and #3 on the UK Official Albums Chart, making her the first Black British girl group member to achieve a top three solo album. The album earned widespread critical acclaim with DORK praising it as 'a fearless solo debut built on evolution and hard-won self-belief', while CLASH awarded it 8/10 and called it 'a vibrant debut album that thrives on honesty'. NME hailed it 'a cohesive collection rooted in the reggae of Leigh-Anne's Jamaican and Barbadian heritage, but also flecked with pop, dance, R&B and rock', a sentiment echoed by London Standard in their 4* review.

Written by Leigh-Anne alongside the likes of Clarence 'Coffee' Jr. (Dua Lipa, Beyoncé), Owen Cutts (Stormzy, Greentea Peng), Khris Riddick (SZA, Kehlani, Odeal), Fred Ball (Rihanna, Jessie Reyez), and rooted in her vibrant Caribbean heritage, the record sonically blends pop, R&B, dancehall, and reggae into a powerful celebration of identity. The album was followed by an original short film, directed by Garfield Clairmonte and entirely created by Leigh-Anne.

Leigh-Anne currently stars in the second series of Celebrity Traitors, airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Listen to Leigh-Anne's debut album 'My Ego Told Me To' here.

As a solo artist, Leigh-Anne has quickly amassed over 156M+ global streams, a #1 UK independent and Top 3 charting album, two UK Top 40 singles, completed multiple sold-out headline tours, and graced the covers of major publications including Rolling Stone UK, Glamour and CLASH. In 2023, she released her debut singles 'Don't Say Love' and 'My Love', experimenting with new sounds and styles, before unveiling her 2024 EP 'No Hard Feelings'. Leigh-Anne's vibrant debut album 'My Ego Told Me To' was released independently in February 2026, and made history becoming the first album by a Black British girl group member to achieve a top three charting album in the UK.

My Ego Told Me To…Do A Fan Edition Tracklist

Look into My Eyes

Dead and Gone

Revival

Been A Minute

Goodbye Goodmorning

Burning Up

Most Wanted ft Valiant x Rvssian

Best Version of Me

Me Minus U

Sunrise

You ARE a star - interlude

FREE

Tight Up Skirt

Talk to me nice

Heaven

Dead and Gone Part II feat Kojey Radical

Ego

Clickbait

Friends feat Rvssian

Been a minute Acoustic

Home

Bora

Photo Credit: Niklas Haze









Photo Credit: Niklas Haze

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