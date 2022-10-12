Lee Fields Shares New Classic Soul/R&B Single
Their new album is arriving everywhere on Friday, October 28.
Legendary soul singer Lee Fields has shared his new classic soul/R&B single, "Two Jobs," available now via Daptone Records at all DSPs and streaming services. "Two Jobs" marks the latest song from Fields' first new album in three years and full-length Daptone Records debut, Sentimental Fool, arriving everywhere on Friday, October 28. Pre-orders are available now.
Produced by Daptone Records founder Bosco Mann - a.k.a. producer/musician Gabriel Roth - at his Penrose Recorders/Daptone West studio in Riverside, CA, the album also includes the recently released singles, "Ordinary Lives," "Sentimental Fool," and "Forever."
"Sentimental Fool" is joined by an official music video directed by Andrew Anderson and streaming now at YouTube. A stripped-down live performance video of "Forver" - featuring backing from guitarist Thomas Brenneck (Charles Bradley, Menahan Street Band) and vocalist Josh Lane (Thee Sacred Souls) - is also streaming now on YouTube.
"Sentimental Fool" was greeted by instant acclaim from media outlets around the world upon its premiere earlier this summer, with CLASH praising the new album's title track for "a scorching, gospel-infused vocal that leans on Fields' decades-worth of experience in order to reveal his innermost emotions exposed."
Fields will celebrate Sentimental Fool with an eagerly awaited North American tour, getting underway on October 15 at Hamden, CT's Space Ballroom and then traveling through a very special New Year's Eve show at Brooklyn, NY's Brooklyn Made on December 31. For complete details and ticket information, please visit here.
Watch the new music video here:
LEE FIELDS THE SENTIMENTAL FOOL TOUR NORTH AMERICA 2022
OCTOBER
15 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom
20 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
21 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
22 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theater
28 - Seattle, WA - Showbox
29 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater
30 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
NOVEMBER
1 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House
3 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
4 - Austin, TX - Emo's
5 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
11 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
12 - Rochester, NY - Photo City
13 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Ballroom
18 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
19 - Washington, DC - The Black Cat
DECEMBER
1 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern
2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theater
3 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
31 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Made