Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lee Fields Shares New Classic Soul/R&B Single

Lee Fields Shares New Classic Soul/R&B Single

Their new album is arriving everywhere on Friday, October 28.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 12, 2022  

Legendary soul singer Lee Fields has shared his new classic soul/R&B single, "Two Jobs," available now via Daptone Records at all DSPs and streaming services. "Two Jobs" marks the latest song from Fields' first new album in three years and full-length Daptone Records debut, Sentimental Fool, arriving everywhere on Friday, October 28. Pre-orders are available now.

Produced by Daptone Records founder Bosco Mann - a.k.a. producer/musician Gabriel Roth - at his Penrose Recorders/Daptone West studio in Riverside, CA, the album also includes the recently released singles, "Ordinary Lives," "Sentimental Fool," and "Forever."

"Sentimental Fool" is joined by an official music video directed by Andrew Anderson and streaming now at YouTube. A stripped-down live performance video of "Forver" - featuring backing from guitarist Thomas Brenneck (Charles Bradley, Menahan Street Band) and vocalist Josh Lane (Thee Sacred Souls) - is also streaming now on YouTube.

"Sentimental Fool" was greeted by instant acclaim from media outlets around the world upon its premiere earlier this summer, with CLASH praising the new album's title track for "a scorching, gospel-infused vocal that leans on Fields' decades-worth of experience in order to reveal his innermost emotions exposed."

Fields will celebrate Sentimental Fool with an eagerly awaited North American tour, getting underway on October 15 at Hamden, CT's Space Ballroom and then traveling through a very special New Year's Eve show at Brooklyn, NY's Brooklyn Made on December 31. For complete details and ticket information, please visit here.

Watch the new music video here:

LEE FIELDS THE SENTIMENTAL FOOL TOUR NORTH AMERICA 2022

OCTOBER

15 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

20 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

21 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

22 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theater

28 - Seattle, WA - Showbox

29 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

30 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

NOVEMBER

1 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House

3 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

4 - Austin, TX - Emo's

5 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

11 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

12 - Rochester, NY - Photo City

13 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Ballroom

18 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia

19 - Washington, DC - The Black Cat

DECEMBER

1 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern

2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theater

3 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

31 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Made

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Photo: Quinta Brunson Receives Adweek's Game Changer of the Year AwardPhoto: Quinta Brunson Receives Adweek's Game Changer of the Year Award
October 11, 2022

Brunson received this award for restoring the entertainment industry’s faith in the traditional broadcast network sitcom during a time when streaming continues to reign supreme, leveraging modern-day viewing behaviors to build her rapidly growing audience and a renewed interest in live network viewing.
I Ya Toyah Announces 'Ghosts' Acoustic EPI Ya Toyah Announces 'Ghosts' Acoustic EP
October 11, 2022

Chicago-based “one woman musical army” known as I Ya Toyah announces the release of Ghosts, a brand new acoustic EP. The EP will feature haunting acoustic renditions of three of her previously-released songs: Pray from last year’s Out of Order EP, and Code Blue and Time Machine; both from her critically-acclaimed 2018 debut album, Code Blue.
Black Public Media Launches Gender Affirming Doc Series During LGBT History MonthBlack Public Media Launches Gender Affirming Doc Series During LGBT History Month
October 11, 2022

The Harlem-based national media arts nonprofit dedicated to creating and producing media content about the Black experience has commissioned Feral Films and Sophia Clark (they/them) to direct I Am Who I Say I Am, a three-part series of micro-documentaries with feel-good stories of gender affirmation.
Retro Jazz Artist Laura Ainsworth Teams With XO Publicity For New Album 'You Asked For It'Retro Jazz Artist Laura Ainsworth Teams With XO Publicity For New Album 'You Asked For It'
October 11, 2022

You Asked For It is Ainsworth’s fourth album of all-new material (a best-of LP entitled Top Shelf was expanded into a deluxe mini-LP CD released in Japan last year.) You Asked For It was recently released digitally in South Korea by Music Island, and in Japan by Ratspack Records as a deluxe mini-LP CD with the bonus track “As Time Goes By.”
Julie Neff Releases New Single 'A Lot Left To Learn'Julie Neff Releases New Single 'A Lot Left To Learn'
October 11, 2022

Featuring heartfelt productions promoting self-love and emotional availability, she hosts a spectrum of talented musicians and instrumentalists. “A Lot Left To Learn” features Neff’s close friend Tiz McNamara (background vocals) and Irish musician Dylan O’hEochaid (piano, cello, and background vocals).