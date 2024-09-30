Lee Brice Unveils Dates for 'You, Me and My Guitar Tour'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



One of Country music’s most gifted storytellers and powerhouse vocalist, Lee Brice, has announced dates for the 2025 run of his captivating acoustic You, Me and My Guitar Tour. Known for his incredibly relatable and poignant songwriting, Brice takes the audience behind the music as he seamlessly moves across the stage adorned with various guitars and other instruments – each one engrained with a special memory. This truly unique and engaging show takes the audience on a journey with Brice throughout his life in music as he narrates the special relationship and heartwarming stories each instrument holds and performs acoustic versions of his chart-topping hits.

"I'm so excited to be bringing this tour back in 2025. We did a run earlier this year and I had one of the best times of my life. There’s nothing like sharing my songs and stories with my fans. You’ve made the road my home away from home and I love sharing my journey with you so, we absolutely have to do it again, y'all!

Making music is all about connection and that's why we wanted to set it up this way. It's like looking at my whole life on-stage and reflecting on all the memories I’ve made along the way - and so many of them I’ve made with YOU! Let’s make some more!" -Lee Brice

You, Me and My Guitar Tour 2025 Dates:

1.30.25 Wilkes-Barre, PA The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

1.31.25 Rochester, NY Kodak Center Main Theater

2.01.25 Lancaster, PA American Music Theatre

2.06.25 Williamsport, PA Community Arts Center - Martin Theatre

2.07.25 Akron, OH Akron Civic Theatre

2.13.25 Birmingham, AL Alabama Theatre

2.14.25 Paducah, KY The Carson Center for the Performing Arts

2.18.25 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

2.27.25 Ottumwa, IA Bridge View Center

2.28.25 Rockford, IL Coronado Theatre

3.19.25 Portsmouth, NH The Music Hall

3.20.25 Carteret, NJ The Carteret Performing Arts Center

3.21.25 Wallingford, CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre

3.22.25 Bensalem, PA Parx Casino

3.27.25 Duluth, MN Symphony Hall

3.28.25 Wisconsin Dells, WI Crystal Grand Music Theatre

3.29.25 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center Theater

Tickets for the You, Me and My Guitar Tour are on-sale on Friday, October 4th at 10:00am local time.

About Lee Brice:

When Curb Records recording artist, Lee Brice, isn't selling out arenas, writing and recording songs, or building new brands like American Born whiskey, you'll find the family man with his wife Sara, two young boys, and daughter. Meanwhile, with over 3.7 billion on-demand streams, and over 4 billion spins on Pandora, Brice continues to enjoy massive success at country radio, digital streaming services, and on the road. He has reached the #1 spot at Country Radio with Platinum-selling “Memory I Don’t Mess With,” which consecutively follows three prior #1s: ASCAP’s 2021 Country Song of the Year and 3x Platinum track “One of Them Girls,” “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with Carly Pearce, and the 4x Platinum hit “Rumor,” which was nominated in the category Single of The Year at the 55th Annual ACM Awards. One of the most-played country artists of all time on Pandora, he was the second country artist behind Keith Urban to receive the Pandora Billionaire plaque. Lee is also a GRAMMY nominee, a CMA and ACM award winner, and he's taken nine radio singles to Number One: "A Woman Like You," "Hard to Love," "I Drive Your Truck," "I Don’t Dance," "Drinking Class," “Rumor," “I Hope You’re Happy Now," “One of Them Girls,” and “Memory I Don’t Mess With.” Garth Brooks, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney and others have recorded his songs, and he's performed on numerous TV shows, including NBC's Today, ABC's The Bachelor, NBC's The Voice and FOX's Miss USA 2018. Lee performed as part of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song honoring Garth Brooks, aired on PBS March of 2020. At the 54th Annual CMA Awards, Lee took home the prize for Musical Event of the Year for his song with Carly Pearce, "I Hope You're Happy Now." At the 56th ACM Awards, “I Hope You’re Happy Now” won Single of the Year and Music Event of the Year, and Lee and Carly Pearce performed the song live. Lee’s album, Hey World, has been certified Platinum and features several multi-Platinum selling hits. Lee kicked off 2024 with an intimate acoustic tour, the Me & My Guitar Tour, and is bringing fans brand new music with his recent singles, "Drinkin' Buddies" with Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters, and the nostalgic "Summer of Us," out now.

