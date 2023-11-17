Leah Turner Unwraps A Country-Latin Gift With 'Noche Buena' Single

Leah Turner's first-ever original holiday single, "Noche Buena" is now available on all streaming platforms.

By: Nov. 17, 2023

Leah Turner Unwraps A Country-Latin Gift With 'Noche Buena' Single

Country Latin artist Leah Turner spreads holiday cheer with her captivating original holiday single, "Noche Buena." Penned by Turner, Brett Boyett, and Will Champlin, the heartwarming song that highlights Leah's Latin holiday traditions is now available on all streaming platforms. Leah Turner's first-ever original holiday single, "Noche Buena" is now available on all streaming platforms.

Known for seamlessly blending her Latin roots with country music, Turner's "Noche Buena" is a heartfelt ode to the Latin Christmas perspective. Explaining the inspiration behind the festive track, Turner shares, "I wanted to give a voice to Latinos and shed light on how my mama's side celebrates Christmas. Not everyone knows Latinos celebrate on Christmas Eve (Noche Buena). It's my memories of rolling out fresh tortillas, enchiladas in the oven, tequila flowing, laughter throughout the house as we celebrate the birth of our savior."

"Noche Buena" is an homage to the Latin Christmas experience, capturing Turner's cherished memories of festive celebrations. "I hope 'Noche Buena' can be our song that lasts for generations to come," Turner adds, emphasizing the significance of presenting a Christmas country song from the Latino perspective.

Leah invites listeners to celebrate with her 'familia' this holiday season with "Noche Buena."



