Le Bas-fond To Release 5th Full Length Record THE COURSE OF EMPIRE

On June 8th, film and off-Broadway composer and recording artist Melody Nicolette Pilotte, who creates music under the project name Le Bas-fond, will be releasing her 5th full length record, 'The Course of Empire.' Written in the span of two months, 'The Course of Empire' is Le Bas-fond's 3rd record in an 18th month period.

Based on the painting series by Thomas Cole of the same name, 'The Course of Empire,' covers apocalyptic themes of the ends of eras: the destruction of superpowers--from global powers to power couples, the downfall of civilizations, vermin infestations, death, abuse and acute losses such as issues with fertility. "It's the apocalypse, so we might as well dance!"

'The Course of Empire' Track Listing:

1.) Tell Her Before I Do

2.) Year of the Rat

​3.) The Course of Empire

4.) Kindred Spirits

5.) Sympathetic Vibrations

6.) Your Prettiest Star

7.) See You At Your Execution!

8.) The Savage State

9.) Dance Macabre

10.) r i p e

11.) Consummation

​12.) a c h e

'The Course of Empire' is out now via the Le Bas-fond Bandcamp page, and will be available on major music outlets on June 8th through Le Bas-fond's own imprint The Cutest Kids in Town Records. Melody can be found wherever '@' is applicable @lebasfondmusic. www.thisquietsiege.net





