Lawrence Rothman Releases 'Demons' Single With Music Video

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Lawrence Rothman has released a new single, 'Demons,' via KRO Records. Rothman is also debuting the accompanying music video for the track, directed by Floria Sigismondi.

The single is the latest release from Rothman's upcoming album, Here Lies Love / Sawdust to Stardust, out September 25 via KRO Records.

'Demons' finds Rothman confronting the ghosts that have followed them through life in the wake of self-destruction, shame and generational trauma. Rothman says: ''Demons' starts with my own wreckage, then pulls the camera back on a country built by immigrants while criminalizing them, built on stolen land while calling itself innocent, and addicted to turning human suffering into headlines, entertainment and profit. America has always had a talent for disguising its damage as progress and deflecting the truth. Woody Guthrie sang, 'This land was made for you and me,' but we're still deciding who gets to be included. Presidents, celebrities, saints, sinners, the common folk- maybe even AI—we all answer to something when no one else is in the room.'

The track features vocals from GRAMMY-nominated artist Delaney Ramsdell. 'This song came to be in such an organic, spontaneous way,' Ramsdell shares. 'We've written and worked together so much, so having a song out in the world feels great—especially one as cinematic and dark as this one.'

'Demons' is the final release ahead of Rothman's forthcoming album, Here Lies Love / Sawdust to Stardust. They previously shared singles 'Stable,' 'Karmakaze,' 'A Word's A Weapon' and 'The Meaning.'

In support of the new album, Rothman will embark on a run of shows with dates across North America. Kicking off September 23 in Rothman's hometown of St. Louis, MO, the tour will include stops in Chicago, Nashville, New Orleans and more, with newly confirmed dates in New York City, Wayne, PA, Lowell, MA and more. Full tour routing is listed below, and more information is available at lawrencerothman.com.

Here Lies Love / Sawdust to Stardust is Rothman's fifth studio album. Marking a full embrace of the Americana tradition, the album was written and recorded in Biarritz, France, and Nashville, Tennessee. Produced and mixed entirely by Rothman, the album features contributions from Katie Pruitt, Amanda Shires, Jillian Jacqueline, Jason Isbell and others. It explores addiction, recovery, grief, identity, anxiety, lost love and the relentless act of surviving long enough to reinvent yourself. Grounded in the enduring tradition of Americana, it refuses to be confined to a single genre.

The new LP completes a trilogy that began with Good Morning, America (2021) and continued with The Plow That Broke the Plains (2024)—three albums conceived as a single, continuous body of work. The series was born out of the pandemic period, when a collaboration with Lucinda Williams pulled Rothman back to their roots in Nashville.

Rothman is a singer-songwriter, producer and visual artist whose work has lived at the intersection of folk, rock, Americana and experimental pop for over two decades. Their acclaimed debut album, The Book of Law, established Rothman as one of alternative music's most singular voices. As a producer and collaborator, Rothman has worked with artists including Angel Olsen, Lucinda Williams, MUNA, Blondshell, Amanda Shires, Kim Gordon and Margo Price.

Tracklist

1. The Meaning

2. A Word's A Weapon

3. Karmakaze (feat. Amanda Shires)

4. Stable

5. Deep Cut

6. A Fire Test (feat. Sarah Klang)

7. Here Lies Love

8. Demons

9. Worn Out Woman

10. Slow Rush

11. Nothing Like Shakespeare

12. Lost In Her Rock n' Roll

13. Sawdust To Stardust

Lawrence Rothman Live

September 23—St. Louis, MO—Old Rock House

September 24—Chicago, IL—Judson & Moore

September 25—Urbana, IL—Pygmalion Festival

September 26—Newport, KY—Southgate House

September 27—Nashville, TN—Chief's on Broadway

September 29—Decatur, GA—Eddie's Attic

September 30—New Orleans, LA—Siberia

October 1—Little Rock, AR—White Water Tavern

October 2—Tulsa, OK—Mercury Lounge

October 16—Thomas, WV—Purple Fiddle

October 17—New York, NY—Cafe Wha?

October 18—Wayne, PA—118 North

October 21—Saugerties, NY—The Local

October 22—Lowell, MA—Taffeta Music Hall

Photo Credit: Mary Rozzi



Photo Credit: Mary Rozzi

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