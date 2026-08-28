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Kate Prascher Releases Sophomore Album SUNDAY AFTERNOON on First City Artists

Prascher will perform new material at Big Lawn Festival in Poughkeepsie and O+ Festival in Kingston.

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Kate Prascher Releases Sophomore Album SUNDAY AFTERNOON on First City Artists

Kate Prascher's sophomore album 'SUNDAY AFTERNOON,' co-produced by Diana Walsh (Amanda Shires, Jason Isbell, Wild Rivers), is out now on First City Artists (Alexa Rose, Carly King). Since its announcement, the album has gathered enthusiasm from Under The Radar, The Bluegrass Situation, No Depression, Glide Magazine, Americana UK and more, landing on countless folk and Americana playlists.

Prascher will perform her new material at Big Lawn Festival in Poughkeepsie on August 22, and at O+ Festival in Kingston October 9-11.

Prascher was raised in Memphis, a childhood steeped in spiritual storytelling. 'Where I'm from, it's expected for the people in your life who've passed to show up again, one way or another,' she says. In adulthood, she carried that experience to New York City and embraced the lively vibrance of the city's Bluegrass scene, taking mandolin lessons from Michael Daves and joining open sessions at staple venues like The Jalopy, Mona's, Sunny's. Prascher wrote about half the songs on 'SUNDAY AFTERNOON' while she was living in Brooklyn—the rest, after she left. 'I'm interested in how environment informs identity,' she shares. 'Leaving New York was a reckoning for me. I moved there out of ambition. If I left, could I still consider myself ambitious?' Now based upstate, she's grateful for the opportunity to answer that question. 'My life is less about chasing one thing, and more about grounded rituals, the practices of work and creation. I can hear myself more clearly. I know what I want to say.'

Tour Dates

Aug 22 || Poughkeepsie, NY at Big Lawn Festival

Oct 9-11 || Kingston, NY at O+ Festival

Photo Credit: Sander Randall


Photo Credit: Sander Randall
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