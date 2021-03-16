Lauren Sanderson Ushers in a New Era with Magical New Single 'Hi.'

Authentic rising superstar Lauren Sanderson is back and better than ever with her new single "Hi." Slightly hip-hop, slightly indie, slightly pop, 100% Lauren - her new song rings in the start of a new era with a bang.

On the anthemic track, Sanderson shares "I never knew heartbreak til I had to let go of someone I was still madly in love with. This song is everything I wish I could tell her if we could forget about our pain for one moment and go back to the euphoria of meeting for the first time."

The new single, produced by Keith Varon (Machine Gun Kelly, The Aces), was shared with fans via livestream with MTV last week and marks yet another career highlight for Sanderson, who turned heads in 2019 opening for FINNEAS and has built a cult following thanks to her no-holds-barred honesty, relentless DIY work ethic and electric persona.

Fans can listen to "Hi." now, below.

While her acclaimed 2020 debut full-length, Midwest Kids Can Make It Big, was brimming with wide-eyed wonder, the LA-via-Indiana singer/songwriter is kicking her way into this new era of her career. MTV, Billboard, Zane Lowe's Beats 1, Alternative Press and Spotify's New Music Friday have all signed on in support of her swirling, intoxicating blend of rock, pop, hip-hop and R&B - imbued with the same charisma and conviction that made her a YouTube presence and even earned her a TED Talk at age 19 in 2015.

"I don't want to play the underdog anymore," she declares. "I know what I'm capable of, and I'm ready to bring the star power."

