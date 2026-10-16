Lauren Anderson Releases A RIDGLAN BEAGLE to Raise Awareness on Animal Testing

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Nashville-based singer-songwriter Lauren Anderson shines a light on the lives of Beagles bred for animal testing in her new song, 'A Ridglan Beagle.' Written from the perspective of a Beagle who has spent its life in a research facility, the song follows its journey from confinement to the joys of life after rescue, using an accessible, character-driven story to raise awareness about animal testing and the thousands of Beagles given a second chance.

You can listen to the single here.

Anderson introduces the story through the lyrics, 'I'm generally surrounded by my brothers and sisters / We stay tight knit inside these cages,' before the chorus reveals the dog's origins: 'It's nice to meet you / I'm from Ridglan / Bred and sold for human testin'.' As the song progresses, the Beagle begins experiencing the everyday pleasures it never knew, from meeting its new human to enjoying treats, running outside, and barking for fun instead of help. The contrast between the dog's life in confinement and its newfound freedom underscores what a second chance can mean for animals who have spent their lives in research facilities.

Anderson draws inspiration from the Beagles associated with Ridglan Farms in Wisconsin, a facility that has drawn scrutiny and protests over breeding and selling dogs for research. Through the song, she aims to highlight the animals' experiences, the people who have worked to free them, and the ongoing conversation about animal testing.

'I feel it in my bones when I hear about animal cruelty,' says Anderson. 'So when I heard about the Ridglan Farms beagles, I couldn't help but get involved in any way I could. I wanted to write a song to spread the word about everything: the continued pain we're causing animals that needs to stop, the kind people who released the beagles and are now in jail for it, and the thousands of beagles now given a 2nd chance in life! Let's spread the word and end animal testing!'

With 'A Ridglan Beagle,' Anderson channels her passion for animal advocacy into a song that centers the animals themselves, inviting listeners to consider their lives beyond the laboratory and the people and organizations working to secure their freedom. By telling the story from a Beagle's perspective, she makes an urgent subject personal and accessible while encouraging listeners to learn more about animal testing and the ongoing efforts to protect animals used in research.

About Lauren Anderson

Lauren Anderson is a Chicago-born, Nashville-based singer-songwriter whose sound draws from blues, soul, rock, and Americana. Known for her powerful vocals and emotionally grounded songwriting, Anderson has earned recognition across the blues and roots music communities. Her album Love on the Rocks debuted at No. 14 on the Billboard Blues Albums chart, and her single 'Burn It All Down,' featuring Albert Castiglia and John Salaway, also charted on Billboard's Blues Albums chart. She has shared stages with Beth Hart, Ana Popovic, and Mike Zito, and her music has been covered by Holler, Blues Blast Magazine, Rock & Blues Muse, and American Blues Scene. In 2025, she was named Best Jazz/Blues Vocalist of the Year at the Josie Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry. A contestant on Season 28 of NBC's The Voice, Anderson joined Team Snoop and introduced her artistry to a national audience. She holds a master's degree in music therapy from the University of Kansas and a background in classical vocal performance. Beyond her musical accomplishments, Anderson uses her platform to advocate for causes close to her heart, including animal welfare, bringing that commitment into focus with 'A Ridglan Beagle.'

Song Credits

'A Ridglan Beagle' was written and produced by Lauren Anderson alongside The Blue House Band. Alex Bonyata handled mixing and mastering and contributed guitar; Nate Moll played bass, Trey Poluga played drums, and Tony Salomone played keys.

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