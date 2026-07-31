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LAUREN ANDERSON Releases Music Video for THE VOICE Song "Midnight Train to Memphis"

Filmed on railroad tracks at sunset, the video features Anderson performing with her full band.

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LAUREN ANDERSON Releases Music Video for THE VOICE Song

Nashville-based artist Lauren Anderson has released an official music video for her cover of Midnight Train to Memphis, the blues-rock single that introduced her to national audiences during her Season 28 Blind Audition on THE VOICE. The performance video was filmed on railroad tracks amid towering train cars under a Tennessee sunset, capturing Anderson and her band delivering the song live.

Midnight Train to Memphis became a defining moment in Anderson's career after Snoop Dogg turned his chair on her final note, placing her on Team Snoop. The new music video gives fans a fresh look at the song that launched her television debut.

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