Larkin Poe Announce Special Christmas Livestream Event

Larkin Poe are joining forces with Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown this holiday season to bring fans a virtual musical extravaganza, which promises to bring plenty of Yuletide cheer and classic Christmas tunes.

The show will air twice on Dec 19th (UK screening at 7pm GMT). Fans can join the airing live to watch the show and chat in real-time with both bands. Ticket purchases will allow patrons to watch on demand through to Dec 26th. Limited VIP packages & signed holiday cards are also available for purchase. All tickets are available now here

On November 20th, Larkin Poe released KINDRED SPIRITS, their first ever covers album - a collection of stripped-back versions of both classic and new songs. KINDRED SPIRITS is the second full-length album of 2020 following June's release of SELF MADE MAN. Both albums were produced by Larkin Poe and released on their own Tricki-Woo Records.

The GRAMMY® Award-nominated sister duo of Rebecca and Megan Lovell kicked things off in June with their fifth studio album, SELF MADE MAN, topping an array of Billboard charts while earning unanimous acclaim around the world. Instead of a summer of tour buses and packed theaters, the Atlanta-bred, Nashville-based Lovells found themselves at home, performing many livestream concerts and adding to their much-loved YouTube covers series. That got them thinking, and led to the idea for the creation of KINDRED SPIRITS, a collection of stripped-back versions of covers, both classic and new, including songs by the Allman Brothers Band, Robert Johnson, Elton John, Post Malone, Ozzy Osbourne, and more.

While 2020 was supposed to be a year of hitting the road and taking their new songs to fans around the globe, it transformed into a year of reflection, of looking inward, of looking back. But Larkin Poe being Larkin Poe, looking in and looking back for them is also looking forward as they continue to put their own signature on the traditions they embrace. Not ones to sit around and wait for something to happen, Rebecca and Megan are constantly churning and creating. No one knows what this next year holds, but rest assured Larkin Poe will find ways to keep it fun and interesting for everyone, as we are all kindred spirits.

Listen to "Kindred Spirits" here:

