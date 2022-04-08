Lani Hall to Release First Album in 24 Years

Lani Hall recently announced her new album, Seasons of Love out April 22nd via Herb Alpert Presents. The album marks the artist's first studio release in over 20 years and features her long time partner Herb Alpert both on trumpet and acting as co-producer.

Today she has also released the single "Here Comes The Sun," her take on the George Harrison penned Beatles classic. "'Here Comes The Sun', written by George Harrison, carries hope for a brighter future in these disturbing times," says Hall. Fans can pre-order Seasons of Love today.

Lani Hall has had a long and storied career that began singing in clubs in her native Chicago, where she was discovered by Sergio Mendes and invited to become the lead singer for Sergio Mendes & Brasil '66 at the tender age of 19 - a position she kept until 1971. Lani Hall has won 2 GRAMMY Awards, recorded more than 22 albums and is among an illustrious list of artists (Adele, Billie Eilish, Shirley Bassey) that have contributed James Bond Theme Songs - Hall performed the 1983 theme for Never Say Never Again.

At its core Seasons of Love is about her enduring partnership with legendary musician, visual artist and A&M Founder, Herb Alpert. Beyond their emotional bond, their creative partnership is remarkable and on full display on the album. Alpert and Hall have continued to tour relentlessly in recent years - despite not releasing a full-length album in two decades, she has been a fixture on stages and in theaters around the world.

When 2020's halt arrived, canceling all 55 tour dates they had planned for that year, Alpert hit the studio and surprised Lani with a fully tracked version of one of her favorite songs, "Seasons of Love" - all it needed was her soulful alto layered on top. This spark turned into an album full of Lani Hall's favorites- some sung in Spanish and Portuguese ("No Te Vayas No" and "Sorri"), some she's recorded before and reimagined here ("Happy Woman") and ("Waters of March") all reflections on love imbued with a depth that has long been the signature of Hall's gorgeous and evocative voice.

Listen to the new single here: