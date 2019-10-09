Lang Lang International Music Foundation Young Scholar Applications Now Open

The Lang Lang International Music Foundation is currently accepting applications for their Young Scholars Program. The Young Scholars program is a music education initiative designed to identify and support talented young pianists in their professional development. Every two years, Lang Lang and his teacher Gary Graffman, select a limited number of exceptionally talented young pianists from the United States to join the program. The selected scholars receive mentorship, tutelage, unique performance opportunities, and become part of the Lang Lang Young Scholars Network. As a Scholar, students participate in masterclasses from some of the most prominent teachers around the world, and perform on internationally renowned stages.

Selected scholars will have opportunities to attend international festivals, all of which are collaborations with our international partners. Festival opportunities include:

• Oxford Philomusica Piano Festival, UK

• Leeds International Piano Festival, UK

• Gilmore Keyboard Festival, USA

• Summer Music Summit, USA

• Switzerland Alps Classics

• Poland European Center of Music, EMANACJE Summer Festival

• Poland European Center of Music, Summer Music Academy

• Graduation Concert at Weill Recital Hall, Carnegie Hall, NY, USA

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

• Must be between the ages 6-16 at the time of their application

• Must be a resident of United States of America

• Must have a classical piano repertoire

Our application for Young Scholars 2020-2022 cycle is open now through Oct 25, 2019. Applicants can apply for the program through the Foundation's website: www.langlangfoundation.org/our-programs/young-scholars-program/

We would also like to announce our 2018-2020 Young Scholars Graduation Concert on January 16, 2020, at the Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall. The concert will feature our Young Scholars, Aliya Alsafa, Carey Bryon, Jeffrey Chin, Jasper Heymann, Avik Sarkar, Victor Shlyakhtenko, and Shuheng Zhang. For ticketing and information, please visit the Carnegie Hall Official website. (https://www.carnegiehall.org/Calendar/2020/01/16/LLIMF-Young-Scholar- Graduation-Concert-0800PM)

The Grammy-nominated, internationally renowned pianist Lang Lang, has been supporting children through music for over a decade. Heralded by the New York Times as "the hottest artist on the classical music planet, "Lang Lang plays sold-out concerts covering all continents of the globe. He was designated a United Nations Messenger of Peace with a special focus on global education and worked as a Goodwill Ambassador for the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF). He hails from humble beginnings and is committed to creating and participating in charitable activities focused on children through the strategic work done at his foundation. "When you give a child the gift of music, you give a child the world," said Lang Lang.

The Lang Lang International Music Foundation believes that all children should have access to a music education, regardless of their background. LLIMF's unique programs encourage music performance at all levels as a means of social and emotional development for today's youth. By igniting a child's passion for music, LLIMF helps children worldwide aim for a better future.





