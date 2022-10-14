Lakeyah Announces 'No Pressure' U.S. Tour Dates

Quality Control's "Female Goat" Lakeyah announced her No Pressure Tour, kicking off November 4th at Hakkasan in Las Vegas, NV. The U.S. tour will make stops in Detroit, Houston, New York, and Chicago, and will wrap up in Los Angeles on November 30th.

Full dates are listed below, and tickets are on sale now here.

The No Pressure Tour arrives on the heels of Lakeyah's explosive run on the festival circuit and the recent release of her No Pressure Part 2 EP, out now via Quality Control Music/Motown Records. Listen to the EP here.

Lakeyah is putting on for both the Midwest and Atlanta with a versatile sound that bridges that gap between velvety R&B and hard-hitting bars. The Milwaukee-born rapper and singer entered the spotlight in 2019 with a remix of a City Girls track for the viral "First Day Out" challenge, which gained traction online and caught the eyes of Quality Control Music and City Girls' JT, who reposted her track.

In early 2020, Lakeyah followed up with The Keymix II project, which introduced the world to her unmatched range, effortlessly swinging between aggressive, braggadocious rap and soulful, earnest R&B tracks.

Later that year, she remixed Lil Baby's "Sum 2 Prove" and "We Paid." Again, her "We Paid" remix was quickly reposted by Lil Baby, and Quality Control signed her immediately. Since signing, Lakeyah has consistently fed her fans with music-releasing Time's Up in 2020 and In Due Time in 2021-and landed a spot in XXL's coveted '2021 Freshman Class.' The momentum continues in 2022 with her signing to Motown Records and the release of two EPs, No Pressure Part 1 and No Pressure Part 2 [Quality Control Music/Motown Records].

The projects boast breakout singles "Mind Yo Business" [feat. Latto] and "Real Bitch" [feat. Gloss Up] respectively, showcasing Lakeyah's clever flows, cutting-edge delivery, and undeniably catchy hooks. With a unique style, natural talent and so much range, Lakeyah is destined to climb the ranks to stardom.

NO PRESSURE TOUR DATES

Nov 4 - Las Vegas, NV - Hakkasan

Nov 17 - Detroit, MI - The Magic Stick

Nov 19 - Houston, TX - Bronze Peacock at House of Blues

Nov 25 - New York, NY - Gramercy

Nov 26 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

Nov 30 - Los Angeles, CA - Peppermint Club