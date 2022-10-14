Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lakeyah Announces 'No Pressure' U.S. Tour Dates

Lakeyah Announces 'No Pressure' U.S. Tour Dates

Tickets for the upcoming tour dates are on sale now.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 14, 2022  

Quality Control's "Female Goat" Lakeyah announced her No Pressure Tour, kicking off November 4th at Hakkasan in Las Vegas, NV. The U.S. tour will make stops in Detroit, Houston, New York, and Chicago, and will wrap up in Los Angeles on November 30th.

Full dates are listed below, and tickets are on sale now here.

The No Pressure Tour arrives on the heels of Lakeyah's explosive run on the festival circuit and the recent release of her No Pressure Part 2 EP, out now via Quality Control Music/Motown Records. Listen to the EP here.

Lakeyah is putting on for both the Midwest and Atlanta with a versatile sound that bridges that gap between velvety R&B and hard-hitting bars. The Milwaukee-born rapper and singer entered the spotlight in 2019 with a remix of a City Girls track for the viral "First Day Out" challenge, which gained traction online and caught the eyes of Quality Control Music and City Girls' JT, who reposted her track.

In early 2020, Lakeyah followed up with The Keymix II project, which introduced the world to her unmatched range, effortlessly swinging between aggressive, braggadocious rap and soulful, earnest R&B tracks.

Later that year, she remixed Lil Baby's "Sum 2 Prove" and "We Paid." Again, her "We Paid" remix was quickly reposted by Lil Baby, and Quality Control signed her immediately. Since signing, Lakeyah has consistently fed her fans with music-releasing Time's Up in 2020 and In Due Time in 2021-and landed a spot in XXL's coveted '2021 Freshman Class.' The momentum continues in 2022 with her signing to Motown Records and the release of two EPs, No Pressure Part 1 and No Pressure Part 2 [Quality Control Music/Motown Records].

The projects boast breakout singles "Mind Yo Business" [feat. Latto] and "Real Bitch" [feat. Gloss Up] respectively, showcasing Lakeyah's clever flows, cutting-edge delivery, and undeniably catchy hooks. With a unique style, natural talent and so much range, Lakeyah is destined to climb the ranks to stardom.

NO PRESSURE TOUR DATES

Nov 4 - Las Vegas, NV - Hakkasan

Nov 17 - Detroit, MI - The Magic Stick

Nov 19 - Houston, TX - Bronze Peacock at House of Blues

Nov 25 - New York, NY - Gramercy

Nov 26 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

Nov 30 - Los Angeles, CA - Peppermint Club

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Bailey Zimmerman Drops Debut EP 'Leave the Light On'Bailey Zimmerman Drops Debut EP 'Leave the Light On'
October 14, 2022

The project’s lead single, “Fall In Love,” is also now within the Top 10 at country radio, making it the fastest debut song to reach the Top 10 in five years. Propelled by nearly 300 million streams to date worldwide, it is the 9th most-streamed country song of the year and currently Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and Top 30.
Winter Releases New Album 'What Kind of Blue Are You?'Winter Releases New Album 'What Kind of Blue Are You?'
October 14, 2022

Winter has released her new album What Kind of Blue Are You? on cult indie label Bar/None Records (Yo La Tengo, Ivy). Over the course of the pandemic, Samira Winter decamped to Studio 22 in L.A. with producer Joo Joo Ashworth (Automatic, Dummy, SASAMI) where the pair spent the many months of harsh uncertainty sharpening her songs into a fine point.
NERIAH Releases Sophomore EP 'How Do I Get Clean?'NERIAH Releases Sophomore EP 'How Do I Get Clean?'
October 14, 2022

Earlier this week, NERIAH released the final, scathing single “Fuck You Matthew” off the EP co-written by NERIAH, Jeremy Hatcher and Zach Palmer. Despite its seemingly pointed title, NERIAH’s latest is a universal anthem where her anger is diffused through sparkling acoustic guitars and distilled into a cathartic sing-along.
Love Sick Share Their New Single 'Sick of Love'Love Sick Share Their New Single 'Sick of Love'
October 14, 2022

A summer highlight came when they hit the BBC Introducing festival and the station’s support extended to them naming the standalone single ‘I Take It All Back’ as their Track of the Week. LOVE SICK also flourished during their biggest show to date, a Hyde Park set as guests to the iconic Duran Duran.
Photos: First Look at Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II in THE CROWNPhotos: First Look at Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II in THE CROWN
October 14, 2022

Check out photos from season five of The Crown featuring a new cast led by Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II. The photos feature Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Claudia Harrison as Princess Anne, Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles.