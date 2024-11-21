News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton, & More Win CMA Awards

Check out the full list of winners at The 58th Annual CMA Awards.

By: Nov. 21, 2024
Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton, & More Win CMA Awards Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The 58th Annual CMA Awards took center stage live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena last evening.

LATEST NEWS

Surflight Theatre To Present HOLIDAYS WITH THE JERSEY TENORS
Herb Alpert And The Tijuana Brass Add Second Show At Rose Theater
Video: Sy'rai Smith and Krista Campbell Channel WICKED in New R&B Cover
Video: Audrey Nuna Unveils 'Mine' Official Music Video

Morgan Wallen wins CMA Entertainer of the Year for the first time, while Megan Moroney is crowned CMA New Artist of the Year. Brooks & Dunn and Chris Stapleton both tie for the most-winning CMA Award winners of all time, each with 19 total wins. 

Throughout the evening, Country’s biggest names performed, including electrifying solo performances by Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, Megan Moroney, Kacey Musgraves, Post Malone, Shaboozey, Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson and Bailey Zimmerman, as well as groundbreaking collaborations by Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan, Dierks Bentley featuring Molly Tuttle, Sierra Hull and Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Brooks & Dunn featuring Jelly Roll, Jelly Roll featuring Keith Urban, Ella Langley featuring Riley Green, Post Malone featuring Chris Stapleton, Thomas Rhett and Teddy Swims, Cody Johnson and surprise guest Carrie Underwood, and a celebration of 2024 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award recipient George Strait, which included a surprise appearance from the King of Country himself alongside Lainey Wilson, Jamey Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum and Chris Stapleton.  

Winners were announced in 12 categories, presented by fellow Country stars and legends, actors and actresses, musicians, athletes and internet personalities including Simone Biles, Clint Black, Jeff Bridges, Mark Collie, Jordan Davis, Freddie Freeman, Don Johnson, Jackson Laux, Little Big Town, Dustin Lynch, Katharine McPhee, The Oak Ridge Boys, Taylor Frankie Paul, Carly Pearce, Caleb Pressley, Nate Smith, Daniel Sunjata, Mitchell Tenpenny and Billy Bob Thornton.  

“The 58th Annual CMA Awards” Winners

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Morgan Wallen 

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist, Producers and Mix Engineer 

“White Horse” – Chris Stapleton 
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton 
Mix Engineer: Vance Powell 

ALBUM OF THE YEAR    

Award goes to Artist, Producer and Mix Engineer 

Leather – Cody Johnson 
Producer: Trent Willmon 
Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke 

SONG OF THE YEAR   

Award goes to Songwriters 

“White Horse” 
Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson 

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Lainey Wilson 

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton 

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Old Dominion 

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn 

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR   

Award goes to Artists and Producer 

“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green) 
Producer: Will Bundy 

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Charlie Worsham – Guitar 

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR  

Award goes to Artist and Director  

“Wildflowers and Wild Horses” – Lainey Wilson 
Director: Patrick Tracy 

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Megan Moroney 

About the CMA Awards 

The first “CMA Awards Banquet and Show” was held in 1967. The following year, the CMA Awards was broadcast for the first time – making it the longest running, annual music awards program on network television. The CMA Awards have aired on ABC since 2006. ABC is the network home of the CMA Awards and CMA’s other two television properties, “CMA Fest” and “CMA Country Christmas.” 

Lainey Wilson Photo Credit: Eric Ryan Anderson

Chris Stapleton Photo Credit: Becky Fluke



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos