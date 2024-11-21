Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton, & More Win CMA Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 58th Annual CMA Awards took center stage live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena last evening.

Morgan Wallen wins CMA Entertainer of the Year for the first time, while Megan Moroney is crowned CMA New Artist of the Year. Brooks & Dunn and Chris Stapleton both tie for the most-winning CMA Award winners of all time, each with 19 total wins.

Throughout the evening, Country’s biggest names performed, including electrifying solo performances by Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, Megan Moroney, Kacey Musgraves, Post Malone, Shaboozey, Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson and Bailey Zimmerman, as well as groundbreaking collaborations by Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan, Dierks Bentley featuring Molly Tuttle, Sierra Hull and Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Brooks & Dunn featuring Jelly Roll, Jelly Roll featuring Keith Urban, Ella Langley featuring Riley Green, Post Malone featuring Chris Stapleton, Thomas Rhett and Teddy Swims, Cody Johnson and surprise guest Carrie Underwood, and a celebration of 2024 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award recipient George Strait, which included a surprise appearance from the King of Country himself alongside Lainey Wilson, Jamey Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum and Chris Stapleton.

Winners were announced in 12 categories, presented by fellow Country stars and legends, actors and actresses, musicians, athletes and internet personalities including Simone Biles, Clint Black, Jeff Bridges, Mark Collie, Jordan Davis, Freddie Freeman, Don Johnson, Jackson Laux, Little Big Town, Dustin Lynch, Katharine McPhee, The Oak Ridge Boys, Taylor Frankie Paul, Carly Pearce, Caleb Pressley, Nate Smith, Daniel Sunjata, Mitchell Tenpenny and Billy Bob Thornton.

“The 58th Annual CMA Awards” Winners

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Morgan Wallen

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist, Producers and Mix Engineer

“White Horse” – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist, Producer and Mix Engineer

Leather – Cody Johnson

Producer: Trent Willmon

Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriters

“White Horse”

Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Old Dominion

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artists and Producer

“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green)

Producer: Will Bundy

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Charlie Worsham – Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist and Director

“Wildflowers and Wild Horses” – Lainey Wilson

Director: Patrick Tracy

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Megan Moroney

About the CMA Awards

The first “CMA Awards Banquet and Show” was held in 1967. The following year, the CMA Awards was broadcast for the first time – making it the longest running, annual music awards program on network television. The CMA Awards have aired on ABC since 2006. ABC is the network home of the CMA Awards and CMA’s other two television properties, “CMA Fest” and “CMA Country Christmas.”

Lainey Wilson Photo Credit: Eric Ryan Anderson

Chris Stapleton Photo Credit: Becky Fluke

