Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton, & More Win CMA Awards

Check out the full list of winners at The 58th Annual CMA Awards.
The 58th Annual CMA Awards took center stage live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena last evening.
Morgan Wallen wins CMA Entertainer of the Year for the first time, while Megan Moroney is crowned CMA New Artist of the Year. Brooks & Dunn and Chris Stapleton both tie for the most-winning CMA Award winners of all time, each with 19 total wins.
Throughout the evening, Country’s biggest names performed, including electrifying solo performances by Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, Megan Moroney, Kacey Musgraves, Post Malone, Shaboozey, Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson and Bailey Zimmerman, as well as groundbreaking collaborations by Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan, Dierks Bentley featuring Molly Tuttle, Sierra Hull and Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Brooks & Dunn featuring Jelly Roll, Jelly Roll featuring Keith Urban, Ella Langley featuring Riley Green, Post Malone featuring Chris Stapleton, Thomas Rhett and Teddy Swims, Cody Johnson and surprise guest Carrie Underwood, and a celebration of 2024 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award recipient George Strait, which included a surprise appearance from the King of Country himself alongside Lainey Wilson, Jamey Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum and Chris Stapleton.
Winners were announced in 12 categories, presented by fellow Country stars and legends, actors and actresses, musicians, athletes and internet personalities including Simone Biles, Clint Black, Jeff Bridges, Mark Collie, Jordan Davis, Freddie Freeman, Don Johnson, Jackson Laux, Little Big Town, Dustin Lynch, Katharine McPhee, The Oak Ridge Boys, Taylor Frankie Paul, Carly Pearce, Caleb Pressley, Nate Smith, Daniel Sunjata, Mitchell Tenpenny and Billy Bob Thornton.
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Morgan Wallen
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist, Producers and Mix Engineer
“White Horse” – Chris Stapleton
Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton
Mix Engineer: Vance Powell
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist, Producer and Mix Engineer
Leather – Cody Johnson
Producer: Trent Willmon
Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke
SONG OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Songwriters
“White Horse”
Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Lainey Wilson
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Chris Stapleton
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Old Dominion
VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artists and Producer
“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green)
Producer: Will Bundy
MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR
Charlie Worsham – Guitar
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Award goes to Artist and Director
“Wildflowers and Wild Horses” – Lainey Wilson
Director: Patrick Tracy
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Megan Moroney
The first “CMA Awards Banquet and Show” was held in 1967. The following year, the CMA Awards was broadcast for the first time – making it the longest running, annual music awards program on network television. The CMA Awards have aired on ABC since 2006. ABC is the network home of the CMA Awards and CMA’s other two television properties, “CMA Fest” and “CMA Country Christmas.”
Lainey Wilson Photo Credit: Eric Ryan Anderson
Chris Stapleton Photo Credit: Becky Fluke
Videos