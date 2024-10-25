Lady Gaga Releases Lead Single from Highly-Anticipated New Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lady Gaga has given fans the first taste of her highly anticipated upcoming album. Following the recent release of the jazzy Joker-themed Harlequin album, the superstar is returning to her pop roots with Disease, the lead single from her seventh studio album. Her last studio album, Chromatica, was released in 2020.

Gaga wrote the new song with Andrew Watt, Cirkut, and fiance Michael Polansky. The untitled album (currently being referred to simply as "LG7") will debut in Feburary 2025. Listen to the new song below!

Earlier this year, Gaga offered an update on the album, saying "I'm working as fast as I can. I will say that I'm feeling deeply inspired right now and I'm so excited for everything that I have to show all the fans and I'm deeply grateful for everybody's excitement in my creativity." Since then, the Grammy winner has teamed up with Bruno Mars to release the new single Die With a Smile. The song marked the first collaboration for the duo.

At the end of September, she surprised her fans with a Joker companion album, Harlequin. The LP incorporates music from the film and most of the tracks on the album are either jazz standards or covers from film and stage musicals such as The Roar of the Greasepaint, The Smell of the Crowd, Babes in Arms, Singin' in the Rain, and Sweet Charity. Two new songs- Folie à Deux and Happy Mistake- were written especially for the film and album.

Lady Gaga has amassed an extraordinary 31 million global album sales and 171 million single sales, making her one of the best-selling musicians of all-time. Gaga is one of the biggest living forces in social media with more than 59 million likes on Facebook, over 72 million followers on Twitter and more than 31 million followers on Instagram.

Lady Gaga has also seen incredible touring success with Live Nation producing and promoting all of her tours since The Monster Ball tour (2009-2011), which was the highest-grossing tour for a debut artist in history.

Since then, she's also entertained fans with her Born This Way Ball tour (2012-2013); the 2014 ArtRave: The ARTPOP Ball tour; her 2015 tour collaboration with Tony Bennett; as well as her recent JOANNE WORLD TOUR and CHROMATICA BALL.

