Lacuna Coil Announces New Album 'Black Anima'

Italian Gothic Metal icons LACUNA COIL are excited to announce their new album Black Anima out on October 11th, 2019, worldwide via Century Media Records. "Black Anima is all of us. It's you and it's me. It's everything we hide and fiercely expose to a world that's halfway asleep. It is the fogged mirror we are peering into searching for the truth. It's sacrifice and pain, its justice and fear, its fury and revenge, it's past and future. Human beings in the magnificence of a disturbing ambiguity. The black core that balances it all... as without darkness light would never exist. We proudly present to you our new work and can't wait to welcome you in our embrace. We are the Anima", states Lacuna Coil frontwoman, Cristina Scabbia, about the forthcoming release.

Today, Lacuna Coil also announces their exclusive in-store Looney Tunes event on July 25th at 6:30PM in Long Island, NY. The event will include an exclusive meet and greet and signing with Cristina Scabbia and Andrea Ferro, exclusive merch designs, and exclusive posters. Additionally, fans will be able to pre-order Black Animaand the re-issues of Comalies and In A Reverie in store."We're excited to come out and meet you all at the historical, one and only Looney Tunes record store," states Scabbia. "Andrea and I are bringing with us a couple of new songs hot off the mixing desk - can't wait to let you hear them! See you soon!" The pre-orders for the re-issues ofComalies and In A Reverie are also available, starting today, and will be released onAugust 30th.

LACUNA COIL will be performing The 119 Show presented by Revolver for two sold out nights (July 22nd and July 23rd) in New York City at Gramercy Theatre. The band previously performed, recorded and released the DVD for "The 119 Show - Live In London", to celebrate the band's 20th anniversary. Purchase the DVD HERE. In addition to The 119 Show, the band will be playing a few festival shows this summer and will be on an extended European tour with Swiss Folk Metal band Eluveitie and their friends in Infected Rain. Fans can purchase tickets to upcoming tour dates HERE.

Black Anima is the follow up to Delirium (2016), which debuted at 16 Current Album Chart and #2 Hard Rock Chart. Lacuna Coil has made their mark as one of the best Gothic Metal bands with over 1.1 million records sold, 6 Top 40 Billboard 200 Charting Albums and 5 Top 10 Rock Charting Hits. The band has won international awards such as "Best International Band" (2016) and "Best Live Act" (2018) at the Metal Hammer Awards and "Best Album" (2012) at the Female Metal Voices Fest, with additional nominations for "Best Italian Act" (2006) at MTV Europe Music Awardsand "Best International Band" (2012) at Revolver's Golden Gods Awards. Topping it off, the band was the first female fronted band to co-headline Ozzfest.

LACUNA COIL TOUR DATES

w/Eluveitie and Infected Rain

July 19 - Oshkosh, Wisconsin - Rock USA*

July 20 - Cadott, Wisconsin - Rock Fest*

July 22 - New York, NY - Gramercy^

July 23 - New York, NY - Gramercy^

August 8 - Villena, Spain - Leyendas del Rock Festival*

August 10 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into the Grave Festival*

August 16 - Moravsky Krumlov, Czech Republic - Rock Heart*

August 17 - Lviv, Ukraine - Zaxidfest*

November 2 - Bari, Italy - Demodé Club

November 3 - Rome, Italy - Orion

November 5 - Bologna, Italy - Estragon

November 6 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

November 8 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

November 9 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle II

November 10 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

November 12 - Manchester, United Kingdom - O2 Ritz

November 13 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - Garage

November 14 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy

November 15 - Bristol, United Kingdom - SWX

Novembe 16 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Forum Kentish Town

November 17 - Utrecht, Netherland - Tivoli Ronda

November 19 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

November 20 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol

November 21 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

November 22 - Leipzig, Germany - Felsenkeller

November 23 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

November 24 - Dornbirn, Austria - Conrad Sohm

November 26 - Bordeaux, France - Le Rocher de Palmer

November 27 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

November 28 - Madrid, Spain - Mon Live

November 29 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini

November 20 - Rennes, France - L'Etage

December 1 - Paris, France - Elysée-Montmartre

December 3 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Garage

December 4 - Nurnberg, Germany - Hirsch

December 5 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska

December 8 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

December 10 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat Students Club

December 11 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

December 12 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena

December 13 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

December 14 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone

December 15 - Tallinn, Estonia - Rock Café

December 17 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben Fryshuset

December 18 - Oslo, Norway - Vulkan Arena

December 19 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Tradgarn

December 20 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

December 21 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks

*festival dates

^The 119 Show





