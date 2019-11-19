Lacuna Coil Announce North American Tour with Apocalyptica

Italian gothic metal superstars Lacuna Coil announce they will be joining Finnish multi-Platinum cello-rock band Apocalyptica on The Cell-0 Tour. The band will be direct support for the spring 2020 North American tour, which starts on May 3rd in Orlando, FL and wraps on May 26th in Boston, MA. Presale tickets are available for purchase starting November 20th from 10AM to November 21st 10PM local time using the password: CELL0. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 22nd at 10AM local time.

Lacuna Coil will be on tour in support of their new album Black Anima (October 11th), which debuted on numerous charts for its first week sales such as #3 on U.S. Current Hard Music Albums, #4 U.S. Current Rock Albums, #8 U.S. Digital Albums, #11 U.S. Billboard Top Albums and more.

The band recently released an Amazon Original song titled "Bad Things" this past October, making history as the first metal artist to create an Amazon Original track. Check out the song below.

Formed in 1994, Lacuna Coil quickly became one of Century Media's biggest selling bands. From Comalies (2002) and Karmacode (2004) to Shallow Life (2009) and Broken Crown Halo (2014), the high-flying Italian act demonstrated an uncanny ability to pull in rock, gothic, and metal audiences. The band's spirited and lauded live performances have also earned them a solid reputation for a band that not only delivers night in/night out, but also a band whose stage performance reverberates long after the show is over. Indeed, Lacuna Coil's heartfelt, heavy, melodic, and rhythmic metal-a hybrid of gothic, groove, and alternative-has created a rabid worldwide following. Whether it's "Our Truth" and "Delirium" or "Nothing Stands in Our Way" and "Trip the Darkness," Lacuna Coil's dual-vocalist assault is immediately identifiable.

LACUNA COIL is Cristina Scabbia (vocals), Andrea Ferro (vocals), Marco "Maki" Coti-Zelati (guitars, Bass Guitar, Keyboards and Synths), Diego Cavallotti (guitar) and Richard Meiz (drums).

Listen to "Bad Things" below.

LACUNA COIL TOUR DATES

Supporting Eluveitie

November 19 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

November 20 - Hannover, Germany - Capitol

November 21 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

November 22 - Leipzig, Germany - Felsenkeller

November 23 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

November 24 - Dornbirn, Austria - Conrad Sohm

November 26 - Bordeaux, France - Le Rocher de Palmer

November 27 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

November 28 - Madrid, Spain - Mon Live

November 29 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini

November 20 - Rennes, France - L'Etage

December 1 - Paris, France - Elysée-Montmartre

December 3 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Garage

December 4 - Nurnberg, Germany - Hirsch

December 5 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Kino Siska

December 8 - Vienna, Austria - Arena

December 10 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat Students Club

December 11 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

December 12 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena

December 13 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia

December 14 - Tampere, Finland - Pakkahuone

December 15 - Tallinn, Estonia - Rock Café

December 17 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben Fryshuset

December 18 - Oslo, Norway - Vulkan Arena

December 19 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Tradgarn

December 20 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

December 21 - Hamburg, Germany - Docks





Related Articles View More Music Stories