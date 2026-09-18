Laci Kaye Booth's LOVE AIN'T FOR THE FAINT OF HEART Releases Sept 27 Tour

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Laci Kaye Booth has released her new album, Love Ain't For The Faint Of Heart, out now via Lost Highway Records. It is her third album and her first for Lost Highway Records.

The LP is a cinematic ride through diverse sounds, harsh reckonings and serious growth for the Texas-born, Nashville-based singer/songwriter, who is known for diaristic lyrics and a vivid pen that can tip into the surreal. It was produced by Ben West (Stephen Wilson Jr., Ella Langley), who also helmed Booth's The Loneliest Girl In The World, hailed by the Los Angeles Times as one of the best albums of 2024.

Booth, who was named as one of Spotify's Artists to Watch for 2026 and CMT's Next Women of Country, celebrated the album's release with a September 22 show at American Legion Post 82 in Nashville and will embark on a U.S. headline tour. Kicking off on September 27 at Carol's Pub in Chicago, the outing will include dates at Desert 5 Spot in Brooklyn (October 2) and Los Angeles (October 15).

Booth is once again supporting Ella Langley on her North American tour, which visits Akins Ford Arena in Athens, GA tonight and includes two shows at Los Angeles' Greek Theatre (October 13 & 14). In 2027, she will perform at Stagecoach Festival in Indio, CA, scheduled for April 23-25, and support Megan Moroney on her tour of Australia. Booth just wrapped up a series of dates with Brad Paisley.

'I knew from the very beginning that this was going to be an album about love,' says Laci Kaye Booth. But with Love Ain't For The Faint Of Heart, she's not offering up a heart-shaped bag full of sweet valentines. To wit, the cover art depicts Booth in a torrid embrace as a fiery mushroom cloud blooms in the distance.

Of the layered, gently triumphant 'Hell & High Water,' she explains, 'It's an examination of who I am as a woman scorned — a woman who's just been through a little too much.' She calls out the chorus as one of her favorite lines on the album: 'I don't wait for hell or high water, one drop of rain and I'm a goner / Goddamn I am my father's daughter / Running all night.'

'Daddy's Mugshot' examines her relationship with her father, Jody Booth, an accomplished country artist she didn't see much of as a child — due in part to his touring schedule. Billboard observed, '['Daddy's Mugshot'] brims with confidence and steely determination… [Booth] blends her gritty, bluesy vocal with a story arc of a defiant impulse that's embedded deep in her bloodline.'

On 'Ride Or Die,' she weaves a tale of a woman neck-deep in toxic entanglement, fantasizing about marching out of her apartment to the biker bar across the street and catching the first Harley out of Dodge.

The album also includes her collaboration with GRAMMY winner Lukas Nelson, 'The Illusion Of Love,' a Tex-Mex flavored track that All Country News hailed as 'smoky, seductive and beautifully haunted, a duet that understands some relationships do not end when two people walk away.'

Booth is featured on Jackson Dean's new single, 'The Moon And The Wolf' and with Baby Nova on Carter Faith's 'Pearl Handled Pistol.' American Songwriter said, 'Booth's often languid and smooth, lush vocals are the stuff of dreams.' Atwood Magazine observed, 'There is currently no-one like Booth in the industry…[She] has the talent for conjuring up an entire landscape when she writes songs…one of backwoods in the summer, trucks on open highways, gas station bathrooms and smoky dive bars.'

Tracklist

Ride Or Die

Different

The World Keeps Spinning

Pathetic

The Illusion Of Love (feat. Lukas Nelson)

Ethereal Redneck s

Luck Of The Draw

Hell Or Highwater

Daddy's Mugshot

The Nerve

Love Ain't For The Faint Of Heart

And I Love You More Than Anything

Laci Kaye Booth – Tour Dates 2026

9/18 – Athens, GA – Akins Ford Arena *

9/19 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena *

9/22 – Nashville, TN – American Legion Post 82 – album release party

9/24 – Knoxville, TN – Food City Center *

9/25 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center *

9/26 – Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena *

9/27 – Chicago, IL – Carol's Pub

9/30 – Lakewood, OH – Mahall's 20 Lanes

10/2 – Brooklyn, NY – Desert 5 Spot

10/5 – Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups

10/6 – Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI Indy

10/7 – Lexington, KY – The Burl

10/9 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center *

10/10 – Lubbock, TX – United Supermarkets Arena *

10/13 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre *

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre *

10/15 – Los Angeles, CA – Desert 5 Spot

10/17 – Salt Lake City, UT – RedWest Fest

11/20 – St. Petersburg, FL – St. Pete Country Fest 2026

2027

4/23-25 – Indio, CA – Stagecoach Festival

5/8 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena +

5/11 – Sydney, AU – Afterpay Arena +

5/14 – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre +

5/15 – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre +

* supporting Ella Langley

+ supporting Megan Moroney

About Laci Kaye Booth

Country storyteller Laci Kaye Booth has made her name on raw, honest songs that blend the tragic swoon of dream-pop with the lush songcraft that flows out of her home base of Nashville. In 2026, freshly signed to Lost Highway Records, she emerges renewed, grounded in a healthy mindset and career set to bloom like never before — but it hasn't always been that way. Inspired by her and others' journeys in and out of lover's hell, Laci has poured her many lessons learned into her cinematic third album, Love Ain't For The Faint Of Heart. Produced by Ben West, the LP is a rewarding ride through diverse sounds, harsh reckonings, and serious growth — a moment of actualization on a rich trip thus far.

Laci grew up in smalltown Livingston, TX, about 75 miles north of Houston. Mom bought her first acoustic guitar and though her dad, country artist Jody Booth, wasn't around much, they bonded over a shared love of legends like Merle and Patsy. Following in his footsteps, she moved to Music City and, after 2021's more straightforward self-titled debut, Laci found her footing. The Loneliest Girl In The World, released on Geffen in 2024, was an authentic expansion of her sound that won her time on the road with Ella Langley, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Marcus King Band, and more, not to mention her Grand Ole Opry debut. Last year, as the new songs crept into her setlist, Laci felt two things: a sense of catharsis as she let out old ghosts, and certitude that she's in the right place now.

Photo Credit: Natalie Sakstrup



Photo Credit: Natalie Sakstrup

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