Laci Kaye Booth, Lukas Nelson Release THE ILLUSION OF LOVE

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Laci Kaye Booth has released her collaboration with GRAMMY winner Lukas Nelson, 'The Illusion Of Love.' The languid, Tex-Mex flavored track is from her forthcoming album Love Ain't For The Faint Of Heart, which will be released on September 18 by Lost Highway Records.

'I wrote 'The Illusion Of Love' when I really felt lost. At the time, I didn't know I had mold poisoning and the world around me felt like a maze,' recalls Laci Kaye Booth. 'I think what I love most about it is how the final record, produced by Ben West, encapsulates the feeling of illusion maybe even more than the lyrics alone do. I wrote this one with Ben and Lukas Nelson and I'm very grateful that Lukas decided to sing on it, too.'

Nelson will be on tour through the fall, including dates with Zach Top and Tedeschi Trucks Band plus a special co-headline run with Molly Tuttle. Released last fall, his GRAMMY-nominated album American Romance, produced by GRAMMY winner Shooter Jennings (Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker), cemented Nelson as a singular artist.

Booth, who was named as one of Spotify's Artists to Watch for 2026 and CMT's Next Women of Country, will celebrate the album's release with a U.S. headline tour. Kicking off on September 27 at Carol's Pub in Chicago, the outing will include shows at Desert 5 Spot in Brooklyn (October 2) and Los Angeles (October 15). She will also be supporting Brad Paisley and Ella Langley in the coming months.

Inspired by her and others' journeys in and out of lover's hell, Booth has poured the many lessons learned into the cinematic Love Ain't For The Faint Of Heart – her third album and first for Lost Highway Records.

Booth is featured on Carter Faith's new song 'Pearl Handled Pistol' with Baby Nova and appears in the official video.

Laci Kaye Booth – 2026 Tour Dates

9/2 – Fargo, ND – Scheels Arena +

9/3 – Saint Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fair +

9/4 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Pavilion +

9/17 – Oxford, MS – SJB Pavilion *

9/18 – Athens, GA – Akins Ford Arena *

9/19 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena *

9/24 – Knoxville, TN – Food City Center *

9/25 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center *

9/26 – Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena *

9/27 – Chicago, IL – Carol's Pub

9/30 – Lakewood, OH – Mahall's 20 Lanes

10/2 – Brooklyn, NY – Desert 5 Spot

10/5 – Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups

10/6 – Indianapolis, IN – HI-FI Indy

10/7 – Lexington, KY – The Burl

10/9 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center *

10/10 – Lubbock, TX – United Supermarkets Arena *

10/13 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre *

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre *

10/15 – Los Angeles, CA – Desert 5 Spot

10/17 – Salt Lake City, UT – RedWest Fest

11/20 – St. Petersburg, FL – St. Pete Country Fest 2026

* supporting Ella Langley + supporting Brad Paisley

About Laci Kaye Booth

Country storyteller Laci Kaye Booth has made her name on raw, honest songs that blend the tragic swoon of dream-pop with the lush songcraft that flows out of her home base of Nashville. In 2026, freshly signed to Lost Highway Records, she emerges renewed, grounded in a healthy mindset and career set to bloom like never before — but it hasn't always been that way. Inspired by her and others' journeys in and out of lover's hell, Laci has poured her many lessons learned into her cinematic third album, Love Ain't For The Faint Of Heart. Produced by Ben West, the LP is a rewarding ride through diverse sounds, harsh reckonings, and serious growth — a moment of actualization on a rich trip thus far.

Laci grew up in smalltown Livingston, TX, about 75 miles north of Houston. Mom bought her first acoustic guitar and though her dad, country artist Jody Booth, wasn't around much, they bonded over a shared love of legends like Merle and Patsy. Following in his footsteps, she moved to Music City and, after 2021's more straightforward self-titled debut, Laci found her footing. The Loneliest Girl In The World, released on Geffen in 2024, was an authentic expansion of her sound that won her time on the road with Ella Langley, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Marcus King Band, and more, not to mention her Grand Ole Opry debut. Last year, as the new songs crept into her setlist, Laci felt two things: a sense of catharsis as she let out old ghosts, and certitude that she's in the right place now.

About Lukas Nelson

GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Lukas Nelson is one of the most respected voices in music today. His GRAMMY-nominated album, American Romance, was released last summer to widespread acclaim. Nelson has also established himself as a sought-after collaborator, teaming up with such artists as Lainey Wilson, Stephen Wilson Jr., Ernest, Miranda Lambert/Pistol Annies, The Travelin' McCourys, Sierra Ferrell and more. He has sold out countless headline shows and been featured at major festivals such as Stagecoach, Ohana Festival, Bourbon & Beyond, and Farm Aid.

Nelson wrote the music for The Comeback King, a comedy directed by Judd Apatow and starring Glenn Powell, which is set for release in February 2027. The project follows Nelson's work on the GRAMMY and BAFTA Award-winning film A Star is Born, which he co-produced the music for and appeared in.

Photo Credit: Natalie Sakstrup (Laci Kaye Booth); Matthew Berinato (Lukas Nelson)



Photo Credit: Natalie Sakstrup (Laci Kaye Booth); Matthew Berinato (Lukas Nelson)

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