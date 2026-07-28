CARTER FAITH Enlists LACI KAYE BOOTH, BABY NOVA for New Single

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CARTER FAITH has released the official music video for a new song titled Pearl Handled Pistol, featuring LACI KAYE BOOTH and BABY NOVA.

Three of music's most compelling new voices—Carter Faith, Laci Kaye Booth and Baby Nova—join forces on instant anthem 'Pearl Handled Pistol,' featured on Faith's deluxe album Cherry Valley Forever, out now via Gatsby Records/MCA. Directed by Lily Nelson and Chase Denton, the music video brings the song's femme fatale energy to life through a cinematic tale of revenge.

Written by Faith, Booth, triple ACM Songwriter of the Year and three-time Grammy Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical nominee Jessie Jo Dillon and Chris Tompkins, 'Pearl Handled Pistol' is a cinematic anthem built on razor sharp storytelling, a melody that lingers like smoke from a Marlboro 100 and undeniable chemistry. Exploring the thrill of desire, independence and the consequences of underestimating the wrong woman, the track embraces defiance and self-empowerment with fearless confidence.

'I remember Jessie wanting to write a song called 'Pearl Handled Pistol,' and Laci and I completely jumping on that energy,' shares Faith. 'When I think of badass women in country music, Laci is always at the top of my list. I'm such a sucker for a female collab, and adding Baby Nova felt so perfect. There's something so special, in my opinion, about a woman singing about herself in such an authentic and uncensored way. I truly love this song, but I couldn't have made it what it is without the two of them.'

With rich harmonies and the distinctive interplay of Faith's crystalline vocals, Nova's smoky alto and Booth's warm, textured tone, 'Pearl Handled Pistol' carries forward the tradition of The Chicks and Pistol Annies in a defiant, infectious track that carves out a sound entirely its own.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Booth shares, 'When we wrote this song, I knew from the title, it needed to feel like a woman standing in her own skin, drenched in confidence. Those kind of songs have always given me life through second hand confidence. When thinking about other women in music whose own authenticity and sexiness also inspires and empowers me, Baby Nova was the perfect voice and artistic presence to bring on.'

'I feel so honored to be pulled in on this track with Carter and Laci,' shares Nova. 'These girls are genuinely two of my favorite artists as a music fan, so getting to be part of this was a dream come true for me. Carter was one of the earliest champions of my own project, I'm talking a week or two after I dropped my very first song, so having this full-circle moment with her on Cherry Valley Forever is beyond special to me. I adore this song, but even more than that, Carter and Laci are two fiercely talented women I'm really proud to be coming up in this industry alongside. I just feel a lot of gratitude to be part of it.'

Photo Credit: Lily Nelson



Photo Credit: Lily Nelson

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