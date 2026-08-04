LACI KAYE BOOTH to Launch First-Ever Headline Tour

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Laci Kaye Booth has announced her first-ever headline tour, marking a new step forward in the country artist's career. The announcement comes via her label, Interscope Capitol, signaling a fresh chapter for the singer as she prepares to bring her music directly to fans on the road.

Laci Kaye Booth has announced her first-ever headline tour in support of her new album LOVE AIN'T FOR THE FAINT OF HEART, which will be released September 18 via Lost Highway Records. The seven-date LOVE AIN'T FOR THE FAINT OF HEART TOUR will bring Laci to the kinds of dive bars and honky-tonks that inspired the album's world, kicking off September 27 in Chicago and wrapping in Los Angeles on October 15. Tickets are available for pre-sale today at 10AM local time and will be on-sale to the public on Thursday, August 6, at 10AM local time.

Laci, who was named as one of Spotify's Artists to Watch for 2026 and CMT's Next Women of Country, recently kicked off a run of dates supporting Ella Langley on her Dandelion Arena tour. Recent shows featured Laci joining Ella on stage to perform a cover of 'Dreams' by Fleetwood Mac.

Laci is also featured on Carter Faith's new song 'Pearl Handled Pistol' with Baby Nova.

Leading into her new album, Laci released two singles, 'Pathetic,' and 'Ethereal Redneck s,' which she performed during CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium's Platform Stage and Spotify House.

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