Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Laci Kaye Booth to Launch LOVE LETTERS TO TEXAS Tour February 2027
The Lost Highway Records artist will bring her tour across her home state following the release of her album LOVE AIN'T FOR THE FAINT OF HEART.
Laci Kaye Booth will show some special love to fans in her home state on the Love Letters to Texas tour in the lead-up to Valentine's Day. Beginning with a February 10 show at House of Blues in Dallas, the series of special shows will take her across the Lone Star state, with stops in Houston, The Woodlands and Austin. The Lost Highway Records artist grew up in the small town of Livingston, TX (north of Houston) and comes from a long line of Texas-bred musicians that includes father Jody Booth, who receives a nod on her song 'Daddy's Mug Shot.'
The artist ticket pre-sale for the Love Letters to Texas tour begins Wednesday, October 28, at 10:00 AM local time here. The general onsale will begin Friday, October 30, at 10:00 AM local time.
Booth recently wrapped up a headline tour in support of her new album Love Ain't For The Faint Of Heart, and a supporting run with Ella Langley. Her tour diary, published recently by FLAUNT, captures highlights of her time in Los Angeles, where she headlined Desert 5 Spot and played a two-night stand at The Greek Theatre with Langley.
In addition to her headline dates, Booth will perform at the St. Pete Country Fest 2026 in St. Petersburg, FL on November 20 and at the 2027 Stagecoach Festival in Indio, CA. She will also open for Megan Moroney on her spring 2027 tour of Australia.
Laci Kaye Booth – Tour Dates
2026
11/20 – St. Petersburg, FL – St. Pete Country Fest 2026
2027
2/10 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues, Cambridge Room
2/11 – Houston, TX – House of Blues, Bronze Peacock
2/12 – The Woodlands, TX – Dosey Doe
2/13 – Austin, TX – The Continental Club
4/23-25 – Indio, CA – Stagecoach Festival
5/8 – Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena +
5/11 – Sydney, AU – Afterpay Arena +
5/14 – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre +
5/15 – Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre +
+ supporting Megan Moroney
About Laci Kaye Booth
Country storyteller Laci Kaye Booth has made her name on raw, honest songs that blend the tragic swoon of dream-pop with the lush songcraft that flows out of her home base of Nashville. In 2026, freshly signed to Lost Highway Records, she emerges renewed, grounded in a healthy mindset and career set to bloom like never before — but it hasn't always been that way. Inspired by her and others' journeys in and out of lover's hell, Laci has poured her many lessons learned into her cinematic third album, Love Ain't For The Faint Of Heart. Produced by Ben West, the LP is a rewarding ride through diverse sounds, harsh reckonings, and serious growth — a moment of actualization on a rich trip thus far. Laci grew up in smalltown Livingston, TX, about 75 miles north of Houston. Mom bought her first acoustic guitar and though her dad, country artist Jody Booth, wasn't around much, they bonded over a shared love of legends like Merle and Patsy. Following in his footsteps, she moved to Music City and, after 2021's more straightforward self-titled debut, Laci found her footing. The Loneliest Girl In The World, released on Geffen in 2024, was an authentic expansion of her sound that won her time on the road with Ella Langley, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Marcus King Band, and more, not to mention her Grand Ole Opry debut. Last year, as the new songs crept into her setlist, Laci felt two things: a sense of catharsis as she let out old ghosts, and certitude that she's in the right place now.
Photo Credit: Natalie Sakstrup
Photo Credit: Natalie Sakstrup
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode