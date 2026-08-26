LOWSUNDAY Releases 'Someone To Talk To' Single From BLACK EP

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Pittsburgh darkwave-shoegaze pioneers LOWSUNDAY have released their latest single, 'Someone To Talk To,' following 'You're So Wired' and 'This Is Not Heaven.' Exploring the fragile line between longing for connection and discovering that the person we trust isn't who they seem, the song transforms heartbreak, betrayal and emotional dependence into an intimate portrait of vulnerability and misplaced trust. Tracing a search for companionship webbed in deception, revealing how loneliness can blur judgment, mistaking attention for genuine care, Lowsunday turns isolation and disillusionment into something both shadowy and strangely serene.

Formed in 1994 as LOW SUNDAY GHOST MACHINE, the band helped pioneer darkwave and shoegaze before taking a nearly 25-year hiatus. Original members Shane Sahene and Bobby Spell returned in 2025 with a renewed creative vision and 2 extended remastered albums via Projekt Records. Following their recent acclaimed 'White EP', their darker 'Black EP' blends shimmering guitars, austere synths, driving rhythms, feedback, and dream-pop textures. This new material connects three decades of sonic legacy with a sharper, more potent edge, marking a striking return.

Wrapped in a shadowy, dreamlike atmosphere, the song turns heartbreak and disillusionment into something strangely serene, creating an intimate portrait of vulnerability, misplaced trust, and difficulty in letting go.

The lyrics follow someone reaching for companionship while becoming caught in a relationship marked by deception, betrayal, and emotional dependence. Its central idea is that loneliness can cloud our judgment, causing us to mistake attention for genuine care and overlook warning signs until the truth becomes impossible to ignore. The repeated declarations of love against accusations of cruelty capture the song's emotional contradiction: attachment can survive even after trust has been destroyed.

Formed in 1994, Lowsunday (initially as Low Sunday Ghost Machine) emerged as a 'retro-futurist' pioneer, blending darkwave and shoegaze long before the genres saw their modern revival. The 'Black EP', recently released via Projekt Records (their label before disbanding decades ago) is their second collection of all-new material released since 1999, preceded by the adrenaline-infused 'You're So Wired' and darkly fascinating lead track 'This Is Not Heaven'.

'This song goes into darker more abstract places, combining feelings of loneliness that lead to the interaction with a person who walks through life handing out broken hearts as almost a form of exchange. The figurines with the eyeball heads almost suggests being naive - that we sometimes think with our eyes and not our heads - that we can love at face value and totally miss the underlying reality that some people actually don't want to be loved. That many things aren't as they appear - as the song suggests 'when you said you had my back, it was your first attack',' says Shane Sahene. 'It also suggests that loneliness can lead one to making poor decisions. The irony is, that this song makes us very happy to play. It's so dark in concept that it emotionally feels like being in a calm ocean at night or walking into a cave.'

With a cult reputation for mercurial sounds and blistering guitar work, their legacy was cemented with extended re-releases of their 1996 debut album 'Low Sunday Ghost Machine' and the 1999 masterpiece 'Elesgiem', also through Projekt Records (for these albums' 30th and 25th anniversaries respectively). While their music set the stage for subsequent generations of artists, Lowsunday resurfaced in 2025 after a nearly 25-year hiatus, now a duo made up of original member Shane Sahene (vocals, guitar, synth, bass, drums) and Bobby Spell (bass, guitar, drums).

At the end of 2025, Lowsunday released their 'Low Sunday Ghost Machine - White EP', which ranked second among Post-Punk.com's Best EPs of 2025, and included the singles 'Love Language', 'Soft Capture' and 'Nevver'. Both a reflection and a resurgence, Lowsunday's two new EPs usher in a welcome return, marked by superb production and a renewed creative clarity, bridging three decades of distinct sonic legacy with balanced doses of escapism, dreamlike sounds, drones and feedback.

Lowsunday's music combines shimmering, pristine textures with infectious choruses, creating a timeless yet distinctly modern atmosphere. Their sound moves through dark, expansive landscapes, shifting seamlessly between steady rhythms, turbulent feedback, and fragile, dream-pop-inspired moments of haunting yearning.

With a sound defined by atmosphere, precision, and heartfelt shadow and depths, Lowsunday is now asserting their presence with new strength. While the 'White EP' explores light and texture, the 'Black EP' is the darker counterpart and definitive statement. Shadow and intensity, layered guitars, tight rhythms, and austere synths, this new EP distills the duo's vision into a sharper, more potent form — a bold declaration of their enduring artistic power.

'Jer Herring did a great job tying the music to the visuals. He's a great creative partner and has a way of drawing on the essence of a song and bonding it with great imagery,' says Shane Sahene.

Bobby Spell adds, 'This video perfectly captures the delicate coldness, detachment and loneliness of this song. A theme frequently visited by us involves a feeling of isolation which seems to be increasingly common in modern life. The visuals in the video demonstrate this feeling in a variety of scenarios where separation, miscommunication or distance is implied throughout. Our creative partner Jer Herring has once again created a perfect visual counterpart for a Lowsunday song and we're very proud of it.'

The 'Low Sunday Ghost Machine - Black EP' is available on digital platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp, where the vinyl edition (limited to 200 copies) can also be obtained, along with the limited edition 7' of 'Static / Besides'. Lowsunday also recently released 'She Follows Rain' as part of Cherry Red Records' new 4CD box set 'We Are The Beautiful', among 67 shoegaze tracks released from 1991 to 2011. It's available now via Projekt Records' Bandcamp.

Credits

Lyrics by Shane Sahene

Music written by Shane Sahene & Bobby Spell

Shane Sahene - vocals, guitar, synth, bass, drums

Bobby Spell - bass, guitar, drums

Recorded, Mixed, Mastered & Produced by Shane Sahene & Bobby Spell

EP cover photo by Jer Herring. Layout by Shane Sahene

Digital Cover edit by Sam Rosenthal

Band photos by Christina Sahene

Videos by Jer Herring

Tracklist

1. You're So Wired

2. Shattered

3. Someone To Talk To

4. This Is Not Heaven

5. Don't Want To Dream Again

Photo Credit: Christina Sahene



Photo Credit: Christina Sahene

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