LOWSUNDAY Returns After 25-Year Hiatus With 'You're So Wired' on Projekt Records

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Pittsburgh darkwave-shoegaze duo LOWSUNDAY has returned after a 25-year hiatus with a new single, 'You're So Wired,' released through Projekt Records. The track appears on the group's LOW SUNDAY GHOST MACHINE - BLACK EP, described as a darker, more introspective companion to their previously released WHITE EP. The band's comeback also coincides with their inclusion in Cherry Red Records' shoegaze retrospective box set WE ARE THE BEAUTIFUL.

Formed in 1994, Lowsunday (initially as Low Sunday Ghost Machine) emerged as a 'retro-futurist' pioneer, blending darkwave and shoegaze long before the genres saw their modern revival. The 'Black EP' is their second release of all-new material since 1999, previewed by the darkly fascinating lead track

and focus track 'Shattered'

With a cult reputation for mercurial sounds and blistering guitar work, the band's legacy was cemented with extended re-releases of their 1996 debut album 'Low Sunday Ghost Machine' and the 1999 masterpiece 'Elesgiem', also through Projekt Records (for those albums' 30th and 25th anniversaries respectively). While their music set the stage for subsequent generations of artists, Lowsunday resurfaced in 2025 after a nearly 25-year hiatus, now a duo made up of original member Shane Sahene (vocals, guitar, synth, bass, drums) and Bobby Spell (bass, guitar, drums).

At the end of 2025, Lowsunday released their 'Low Sunday Ghost Machine - White EP', which ranked second among Post-Punk.com's Best EPs of 2025, and included the singles

and. Both a reflection and a resurgence, Lowsunday's two new EPs usher in a welcome return, marked by superb production and a renewed creative clarity, bridging three decades of distinct sonic legacy with balanced doses of escapism, dreamlike sounds, drones and feedback.

With a sound defined by atmosphere, precision, and heartfelt shadow and depths, Lowsunday is now asserting their presence with new strength. While the 'White EP' explores light and texture, the 'Black EP' is the darker counterpart and definitive statement. Shadow and intensity, layered guitars, tight rhythms, and austere synths, this new EP distills the duo's vision into a sharper, more potent form — a bold declaration of their enduring artistic power.

''You're So Wired' is a song that touches on a manic type of experience. It also touches on the classic Chuang Tzu question, after having had a vivid dream: 'am I man dreaming I am a butterfly or am I a butterfly dreaming I am a man?' -- The experience of not knowing if you're awake or dreaming. In this case, the rapid eye movements shown in the video capture both dreaming and erratic behavior, making it hard to interpret which is which,' says Shane Sahene.

Bobby Spell adds, 'Our 'Black EP' is deceptive, opening with energetic and wistful 'You're So Wired' but followed by songs that are melancholy and introspective. These are the strongest songs we've yet done. With strong and memorable melodies, they invoke feelings of isolation and sadness, but in a way that feels familiar instead of depressing, leaving a sense of hope.'

Lowsunday's music blends glittering, pristine textures with infectious choruses, creating an evocative aura that feels both classic and perfectly suited for the modern era. Representing a daring progression toward deeper, echoing auditory environments, they alternate between steady beats, turbulent noise and delicate, ghostly movements. Exploring dark, expansive sonic territories, they seamlessly transition from harsh, grating feedback to fragile, dream-pop-inspired instances of deep yearning.

Several weeks ago, Lowsunday's track 'She Follows Rain' was also featured in Cherry Red Records' new 4CD box set 'We Are The Beautiful', which includes 67 shoegaze tracks released from 1991 to 2011, available via Projekt Records' Bandcamp.

The 'Low Sunday Ghost Machine - Black EP' is available on digital platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp, where the vinyl edition (limited to 200 copies) can also be obtained, along with the limited edition 7' of 'Static / Besides'.

FOR FANS OF

Joy Division, The Chameleons, Molchat Doma, Catherine Wheel, ACTORS, Clan of Xymox, Then Comes Silence, TRAITRS

GENRES

Post-Punk, Alternative Rock, Shoegaze, Darkwave, Dreampop

TRACK LIST

1 You're So Wired

2 Shattered

3 Someone To Talk To

4 This Is Not Heaven

5 Don't Want To Dream Again

CREDITS

Lyrics by Shane Sahene

Music written by Shane Sahene & Bobby Spell

Shane Sahene - vocals, guitar, synth, bass, drums

Bobby Spell - bass, guitar, drums

Recorded, Mixed, Mastered & Produced by Shane Sahene & Bobby Spell

EP cover photo by Shane Sahene. Layout by Christina Sahene

Digital Cover edit by Sam Rosenthal

Band photos by Christina Sahene

Videos by Jer Herring

Publicity by Shameless Promotion PR

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