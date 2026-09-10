LOUDER THAN LIFE to Partner With Spotify for 2026 Festival

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Danny Wimmer Presents (DWP) and Spotify have announced a new partnership for Louder Than Life 2026, introducing new ways for fans to explore the lineup, discover artists and prepare for the festival before the gates open. Fans can start listening now to the official Louder Than Life x Spotify co-branded playlist, and through the Louder Than Life experience in the Spotify app, fans can get closer to the artists performing at the festival.

Louder Than Life returns to the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, KY September 17-20 for its 12th edition, featuring the largest lineup in the festival's history and the biggest bill ever assembled by producer Danny Wimmer Presents — 4 days, 7 stages, nearly 200 bands, topped by My Chemical Romance, Iron Maiden, TOOL, Limp Bizkit, Pantera, Pierce The Veil, Gojira, Danny Elfman, The Prodigy, Sublime, Papa Roach and more. Passes are on sale now at https://louderthanlifefestival.com/passes.

Elements of the Louder Than Life and Spotify partnership include a dedicated Louder Than Life destination on Spotify to house select festival content, serving as a streaming destination where fans can find performance videos highlighting key moments from the weekend. Fans can get ready for the weekend by listening to the official Louder Than Life Festival playlist. Onsite, specialty artist content will be captured, and a limited co-branded Louder Than Life x Spotify merch item will be available for sale. Following the festival, select performance videos will be released exclusively in the Louder Than Life hub as well as behind-the-scenes social content on Spotify and Louder Than Life social handles.

'Louder Than Life has always been about more than four days of music, it's about the community that surrounds this festival and the connection our fans have with these artists year-round,' said Chamie McCurry, Chief Marketing Officer and General Manager of Danny Wimmer Presents. 'Partnering with Spotify gives us an opportunity to extend that experience well beyond the festival grounds, creating new ways for fans to discover the lineup before they arrive in Louisville and relive some of those incredible moments long after the weekend is over. Spotify is already where so much music discovery and fandom happens, which makes this a really natural partnership for Louder Than Life.'

Louder Than Life in 2025 brought together over 240,000 fans and continues to retain its title of America's Largest Rock, Metal & Punk Festival more than a decade after debuting in Louisville in 2014. The festival is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in America.

'Rock and metal fans are some of the most passionate in the world, and Spotify is always looking for new ways to celebrate and deepen their connection to the music they love,' said Chissy Nkemere Cherian, Artist Partnerships at Spotify. 'The partnership with Louder Than Life brings that to life, showing up for the community in a real way and amplifying the listeners and moments that make this scene unlike anything else in music.'

In addition to the expansive music, all Louder Than Life passholders will receive free access to amusement rides inside Kentucky Kingdom, which became part of the festival footprint in 2025 and will be open exclusively to festival attendees.

About Danny Wimmer Presents

Danny Wimmer Presents (DWP) is the largest independent producer of destination music festivals in the United States and a fully integrated live entertainment company spanning festivals, concerts, talent buying, venue development, and entertainment consulting. Since its founding in 2011 by music industry veteran Danny Wimmer, DWP has become known for producing some of North America's premier rock and alternative music festivals, including Aftershock, Bourbon & Beyond, GoldenSky, Inkcarceration Tattoo Music Festival, Louder Than Life, Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival, and Welcome To Rockville. Beyond festivals, DWP operates DWP Concerts, a dedicated division focused on concert promotion, venue programming, strategic entertainment development, and venue consulting, alongside its nationwide Talent Services division.

About Spotify

Since its launch in 2008, Spotify has revolutionized music listening. Its move into podcasting brought innovation and a new generation of listeners to the medium. In 2022, Spotify entered the audiobook market, continuing to shape the future of audio. Today, listeners can discover, manage, and enjoy over 100 million tracks, 7 million podcast titles, and 700,000 audiobooks on Spotify. Spotify is the world's most popular audio streaming subscription service with 777 million users, including 300 million subscribers, in 184 markets.

Photo Credit: Steve Thrasher



Photo Credit: Steve Thrasher

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