Louder Than Life Reveals Set Times for MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, IRON MAIDEN & More

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Organizers of LOUDER THAN LIFE have released the daily music set times for the festival's 12th edition, set to take place at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, Kentucky over four days in September. Billed as America's largest rock, metal and punk festival, the 2026 lineup spans seven stages and more than 200 bands, topped by MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, IRON MAIDEN, TOOL, LIMP BIZKIT, GOJIRA, PANTERA, PIERCE THE VEIL, PAPA ROACH, A DAY TO REMEMBER, SUBLIME, MEGADETH and Danny Elfman. General admission, VIP and Angel's Envy Top Shelf VIP passes are currently available.

Louder Than Life General Admission, VIP and Angel's Envy Top Shelf VIP passes are available here.

In 2025, Louder Than Life brought together over 240,000 fans, and this year's edition will feature the biggest bill ever assembled by producer Danny Wimmer Presents.

In addition to the wide range of music at Louder Than Life, festivalgoers will receive free access to amusement rides inside Kentucky Kingdom, which became part of the festival footprint in 2025 and will be open exclusively to Louder Than Life attendees. A full list of onsite experiences, along with various food and beverage options, can be found here.

The 2026 Louder Than Life mobile app has launched and gives fans the option to create personalized itineraries. The Louder Than Life app is available for both iPhone and Android here.

The full music schedule for Louder Than Life 2026 is subject to change and can also be found online here.

Thursday, September 17

Louder Stage — 8:45 PM Iron Maiden; 7:30 PM Pantera; 6:35 PM Megadeth; 5:40 PM Danzig; 4:45 PM Alice Cooper; 4:00 PM Sabaton; 3:15 PM Anthrax; 2:30 PM Machine Head; 1:55 PM Suicidal Tendencies; 1:20 PM GWAR; 12:50 PM Metal Church; 12:20 PM Mac Sabbath; 11:55 AM The Violent Hour; 11:30 AM Chained Saint

Life Stage — Decibel Stage / Reverb Stage listings: 10:05 PM Rise Against; 9:10 PM Skillet; 8:15 PM Jimmy Eat World; 7:25 PM Starset; 6:35 PM Hot Mulligan; 5:50 PM From Ashes To New; 5:05 PM Alkaline Trio; 4:30 PM Red; 3:50 PM Bowling For Soup; 3:15 PM The Rasmus; 2:40 PM Lit; 2:05 PM Adelitas Way; 1:30 PM The Ataris; 12:55 PM Zero 9:36

Loudmouth Stage / Impact Stage — 10:05 PM Fit For A King; 9:10 PM Chelsea Grin; 8:15 PM Currents; 6:35 PM ERRA; 5:50 PM After The Burial; 5:20 PM Volumes; 4:35 PM The Acacia Strain; 3:55 PM Like Moths To Flames; 3:15 PM Emmure; 2:35 PM Cane Hill; 2:05 PM Born Of Osiris; 1:15 PM Vianova; 1:00 PM Signs Of The Swarm; 12:00 PM King 810

Big Bourbon Bar — 7:20 PM Thousand Below; 5:20 PM Archers; 4:25 PM Elijah; 3:00 PM Dark Divine; 1:30 PM Holy Wars; 12:30 PM Sent By Ravens; 11:30 AM Set For Tomorrow

Friday, September 18

Louder Stage — 9:25 PM My Chemical Romance; 8:15 PM Pierce The Veil; 7:10 PM A Day To Remember; 6:20 PM The Used; 5:30 PM Taking Back Sunday; 4:40 PM Sleeping With Sirens; 3:50 PM Coheed And Cambria; 3:05 PM Loathe; 2:25 PM We The Kings; 1:50 PM Get Scared; 1:15 PM L.S. Dunes; 12:40 PM Lacey Sturm; 12:05 PM The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus; 11:30 AM ivri

Decibel Stage / Reverb Stage — 10:00 PM The Pretty Reckless; 9:05 PM Chad Gray; 8:15 PM The Warning; 7:25 PM Cavalera; 6:25 PM Dead Poet Society; 5:50 PM Blue Medusa feat. Alissa White-Gluz; 5:15 PM Scene Queen; 4:40 PM Soulfly; 4:05 PM Vana; 3:30 PM Mushroomhead; 2:55 PM Showing Teeth; 2:20 PM Butcher Babies; 1:45 PM American Monster; 1:10 PM Death Valley Dreams

Loudmouth Stage / Impact Stage — 8:15 PM TBA; 6:50 PM Haywire; 6:25 PM President; 5:55 PM Angel Du$t; 5:25 PM Holding Absence; 5:00 PM Twitching Tongues; 4:30 PM The Word Alive; 4:05 PM Koyo; 3:35 PM Rain City Drive; 3:10 PM Missing Link; 2:40 PM Wind Walkers; 2:15 PM Gates To Hell; 1:35 PM Nevertel; 12:40 PM Cenobia

Big Bourbon Bar — 7:00 PM SOiL; 5:00 PM Jeff Hardy; 4:05 PM Dry Kill Logic; 2:55 PM Primer 55; 2:00 PM Earshot; 1:10 PM 40 Below Summer; 12:05 PM Billy McNicol

Saturday, September 19

Louder Stage — 9:45 PM Limp Bizkit; 8:25 PM Papa Roach; 7:30 PM Sublime; 6:35 PM Babymetal; 5:45 PM Bilmuri; 4:55 PM Ice Nine Kills; 4:05 PM Tom Morello; 3:15 PM Nothing More; 2:30 PM P.O.D.; 1:50 PM Set It Off; 1:15 PM Alien Ant Farm; 12:40 PM The Funeral Portrait; 12:05 PM Josey Scott: The Original Voice Of Saliva; 11:30 AM TX2

Decibel Stage / Reverb Stage — 8:40 PM Circa Survive; 7:45 PM Halestorm; 6:55 PM Dance Gavin Dance; 6:05 PM In This Moment; 5:15 PM Chiodos; 4:25 PM Lindsey Stirling; 3:40 PM Thursday; 3:00 PM Orianthi; 2:25 PM Hail The Sun; 1:50 PM Icon For Hire; 1:15 PM Scary Kids Scaring Kids; 12:40 PM Kami Kehoe; 12:05 PM Emarosa; 11:30 AM Diamante

Loudmouth Stage / Impact Stage — 7:35 PM Kublai Khan TX; 7:05 PM Blood For Blood; 6:25 PM Boundaries; 5:55 PM Agnostic Front; 5:20 PM Spite; 4:50 PM Madball; 4:15 PM Peeling Flesh; 3:50 PM H2O; 3:20 PM Fox Lake; 2:50 PM The Barbarians Of California; 2:25 PM Silly Goose; 1:55 PM Many Eyes; 1:30 PM Heavy//Hitter; 1:00 PM Codefendants; 12:40 PM Freeze The Fall (Twitch winner)

Big Bourbon Bar — 8:05 PM Powerman 5000; 7:10 PM Texas Hippie Coalition; 6:10 PM Tantric; 5:15 PM Otherwise; 4:20 PM Spoken; 3:25 PM No Resolve; 2:35 PM Doobie; 1:45 PM As You Were

Sunday, September 20

Louder Stage — 9:25 PM Tool; 8:15 PM Gojira; 7:10 PM Danny Elfman; 6:15 PM Mastodon; 5:25 PM The Mars Volta; 4:35 PM Black Label Society; 3:45 PM Ministry; 2:55 PM Dethklok; 2:15 PM Filter; 1:35 PM Animals As Leaders; 1:00 PM Toadies; 12:25 PM Between The Buried And Me; 11:30 AM Rivers Of Nihil

Decibel Stage / Reverb Stage — 8:25 PM The Prodigy; 7:40 PM Underoath; 6:55 PM Killswitch Engage; 6:15 PM Thrice; 5:30 PM Black Veil Brides; 4:50 PM Alexisonfire; 4:10 PM Atreyu; 3:35 PM Haste The Day; 3:00 PM Escape The Fate; 2:25 PM Emery; 1:50 PM I See Stars; 1:15 PM Maylene and the Sons of Disaster; 12:40 PM Caskets; 12:05 PM He Is Legend; 11:30 AM Austin Carlile

Loudmouth Stage / Impact Stage — 10:05 PM Sleep Theory; 8:45 PM The Home Team; 8:25 PM Sunami; 7:00 PM Jutes; 6:55 PM Locked Shut; 5:30 PM End It; 4:50 PM Holywatr; 4:10 PM 200 Stab Wounds; 3:35 PM Arrows In Action; 3:00 PM Corpse Pile; 2:25 PM The Pretty Wild; 1:50 PM Boltcutter; 1:15 PM sace6; 12:40 PM Surfaced

Big Bourbon Bar — 9:30 PM 156/Silence; 8:20 PM Greyhaven; 7:25 PM Aviana; 6:20 PM Downswing; 5:25 PM Resolve; 4:00 PM Dreamwake; 1:45 PM Future Palace

Festival gates open at 10:45 AM daily.

Special appearances and reunions

Some of the special appearances and reunions at Louder Than Life 2026 will include:

Pantera's only U.S. show of 2026

Danny Elfman's first show in the Eastern half of the U.S. in nearly a decade

One of Megadeth's final farewell performances

Reunion sets from Circa Survive, Get Scared, Blood For Blood, Metal Church, Primer 55, Sent By Ravens and 40 Below Summer

Jimmy Eat World celebrating the 25th anniversary of Bleed American

Sleeping With Sirens celebrating the 15th anniversary of Let's Cheers To This

Cavalera with an exclusive performance of the iconic Sepultura album Roots live for the first time in nearly a decade

A special pyrotechnic performance from Skillet

Chad Gray, the voice of Mudvayne and Hellyeah, in a '30 Years of Madness' solo performance

Alissa White-Gluz, the former voice of Arch Enemy & The Agonist (and current Dragonforce vocalist) in a debut show with her new band, Blue Medusa

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus celebrating the 20th anniversary of Don't You Fake It

Alien Ant Farm celebrating the 25th anniversary of ANThology

Red celebrating the 20th anniversary of End of Silence

Rare sets from Dry Kill Logic and Earshot

Hometown shows from Emarosa, Greyhaven, Tantric, Showing Teeth, Gates To Hell and Billy McNicol

Saturday, September 19 will feature one of the most prominent all-female-fronted stage lineups assembled at a major U.S. rock festival, with Halestorm, In This Moment, Lindsey Stirling, Orianthi, Icon For Hire, Kami Kehoe, and Diamante.

Onsite parking passes for Louder Than Life at Kentucky Exposition Center are available here. For those that prefer not to drive to the festival grounds, the official Louder Than Life Downtown Hotel Shuttle will transport festival attendees between the Kentucky International Convention Center and the festival grounds. Full details and shuttle passes are available here.

Louder Than Life camping is sold out, but a wait list is available for select packages. Info on Louder Than Life Jampack hotel packages can be found here.

Louder Than Life and DWP's Louisville companion festival Bourbon & Beyond, which take place on back-to-back weekends, generated over $43 million in combined local economic impact in 2025 and drew more than 450,000 attendees booking over 60,000 hotel room nights and creating a visitor boom at local restaurants and other businesses, including bourbon distilleries along the Urban Bourbon Trail.

Service fees on Louder Than Life pass purchases include a charity fee for the DWP Foundation, which gives back to local and national charities throughout the year. In 2026, the DWP Foundation will be supporting Dare to Care, Preston Area Business Alliance and others.

Louder Than Life is teaming up with a lineup of partners for 2026 including Angel's Envy, Beatbox, Bud Light, Cutwater, Jack Daniel's, Old Forester, Red Bull, Tito's Handmade Vodka, White Claw and more.

Louder Than Life's Community Partners include Crowne Plaza, Galt House Hotel, Kentucky Proud, Kentucky Venues, Louisville Metro, Louisville Tourism, Louisville Marriott Downtown and Team Kentucky.

Festivalgoers will receive free access to amusement rides inside Kentucky Kingdom, which joined the festival footprint in 2025 and will again be open exclusively to LOUDER THAN LIFE attendees. Producer Danny Wimmer Presents has described the 2026 bill as the largest in the festival's history, following a 2025 edition that drew more than 240,000 fans.

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