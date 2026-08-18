AFTERSHOCK Reveals Daily Lineup Schedule For Sacramento Rock Festival

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Festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents has announced the daily music schedule for the 14th year of Aftershock, October 1-4, 2026 at Discovery Park in Sacramento, CA. My Chemical Romance, TOOL, Limp Bizkit and Pierce The Veil will headline the West Coast's Largest Rock, Punk & Metal Festival, featuring 140+ artists — the largest Aftershock lineup yet — along with the addition of a 5th stage to the expanded festival site.

The 2026 Aftershock mobile app has launched for iPhone and Android here, and gives fans the option to create personalized itineraries.

The full music schedule for Aftershock 2026 is as follows (subject to change) and can also be found online here.

Thursday, October 1

Aftershock Stage: 8:25 PM My Chemical Romance, 6:20 PM Sublime, 4:40 PM Hot Mulligan, 3:15 PM Mayday Parade, 2:00 PM We The Kings, 12:50 PM Lit, 11:55 AM Free Throw

Shockwave Stage: 7:20 PM The Offspring, 5:30 PM The Used, 3:55 PM New Found Glory, 2:35 PM The Starting Line, 1:25 PM Hawthorne Heights, 12:20 PM L.S. Dunes, 11:30 AM Leap

The Point Stage Presented By Coors Light: 7:35 PM The Pretty Reckless, 5:40 PM Nothing More, 4:25 PM Theory Of A Deadman, 3:15 PM Apocalyptica, 2:10 PM Finger Eleven, 1:05 PM Red, 12:05 PM The Violent Hour

Faultline Stage: 8:20 PM Killswitch Engage, 6:45 PM Sevendust, 5:10 PM Coal Chamber, 3:55 PM The Union Underground, 2:45 PM Ill Niño, 1:40 PM Ünloco, 12:35 PM Brujeria, 11:35 AM Primer 55

Epicenter Stage: 9:10 PM Starset, 6:20 PM From Ashes To New, 4:40 PM Holding Absence, 3:15 PM Caskets, 2:00 PM The Word Alive, 12:50 PM Wind Walkers

Friday, October 2

Aftershock Stage: 9:45 PM Limp Bizkit, 7:35 PM Wu-Tang Clan, 5:55 PM Public Enemy, 4:15 PM Cypress Hill, 2:45 PM Insane Clown Posse, 1:20 PM P.O.D., 12:20 PM Drowning Pool, 11:30 AM Silly Goose

Shockwave Stage: 8:40 PM $uicideboy$, 6:45 PM Slaughter To Prevail, 5:05 PM Three 6 Mafia, 3:30 PM Kublai Khan TX, 2:05 PM Drain, 12:50 PM Haywire, 11:55 AM Haarper

The Point Stage Presented By Coors Light: 8:50 PM Coheed And Cambria, 7:20 PM Underoath, 6:10 PM Alexisonfire, 5:00 PM Senses Fail, 3:50 PM Atreyu, 2:45 PM Finch, 1:45 PM Alesana, 12:45 PM Eyes Set To Kill

Faultline Stage: 9:45 PM Dethklok, 8:00 PM Chad Gray, 5:35 PM Cradle Of Filth, 4:30 PM Blue Medusa feat. Alissa White-Gluz, 3:20 PM Nekrogoblikon, 2:15 PM Psychostick, 1:15 PM Vianova

Epicenter Stage: 7:40 PM Paleface Swiss, 5:55 PM The Black Dahlia Murder, 4:15 PM Spite, 2:45 PM Bodysnatcher, 1:20 PM Peelingflesh, 12:20 PM Rivers Of Nihil

Saturday, October 3

Aftershock Stage: 9:25 PM Pierce The Veil, 7:20 PM Babymetal, 5:35 PM Sleeping With Sirens, 4:05 PM Chiodos, 2:45 PM Set It Off, 1:30 PM Blessthefall, 12:30 PM ivri, 11:30 AM Fear, And Loathing In Las Vegas

Shockwave Stage: 8:15 PM A Day To Remember, 6:25 PM The Story So Far, 4:50 PM Wage War, 3:25 PM The Wonder Years, 2:05 PM The Devil Wears Prada, 1:00 PM Escape The Fate, 12:00 PM Austin Carlile

The Point Stage Presented By Coors Light: 9:40 PM Black Label Society, 7:45 PM Down, 6:20 PM Corrosion Of Conformity, 5:00 PM Kylesa, 3:45 PM Melvins, 2:30 PM Pentagram, 1:30 PM Doobie, 12:30 PM TBD – Twitch Winner

Faultline Stage: 7:10 PM Circa Survive, 5:45 PM La Dispute, 4:40 PM Thursday, 3:00 PM Saosin, 2:05 PM Armor For Sleep, 1:10 PM Horse The Band, 12:20 PM Emery, 11:30 AM The Fall Of Troy

Epicenter Stage: 7:15 PM The Ghost Inside, 5:30 PM Counterparts, 4:00 PM After The Burial, 2:40 PM The Acacia Strain, 1:20 PM Stick To Your Guns, 12:10 PM Gideon

Sunday, October 4

Aftershock Stage: 8:25 PM Tool, 6:15 PM Danny Elfman, 4:40 PM AFI, 3:20 PM Zakk Sabbath, 2:00 PM Buckethead, 12:50 PM Helmet, 11:55 AM CKY

Shockwave Stage: 7:20 PM Queens of the Stone Age, 5:25 PM Stone Temple Pilots, 4:00 PM Highly Suspect, 2:45 PM Wolfmother, 1:25 PM Filter, 12:20 PM Oleander, 11:30 AM Toadies

The Point Stage Presented By Coors Light: 7:35 PM Body Count, 6:10 PM Suicidal Tendencies, 4:55 PM Cavalera, 3:55 PM Soulfly, 2:45 PM Municipal Waste, 1:25 PM Cro-Mags, 12:20 PM Codefendants, 11:55 AM I Set My Friends On Fire

Faultline Stage: 8:10 PM Dance Gavin Dance, 6:55 PM The Home Team, 5:30 PM From First To Last, 3:40 PM Hail The Sun, 2:40 PM I See Stars, 1:45 PM Drop Dead, Gorgeous, 12:50 PM Emarosa

Epicenter Stage: 9:10 PM Sleep Theory, 6:10 PM President, 4:45 PM Jutes, 3:20 PM Holywatr, 2:05 PM The Pretty Wild, 12:50 PM Cenobia

Festival gates open at 11:00 AM daily.

Special Appearances And Reunions

Some of the special appearances and reunions at Aftershock 2026 will include:

My Chemical Romance: Celebrating 20 years of The Black Parade

Wu-Tang Clan: The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees perform as part of their Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber Tour

Circa Survive: West Coast Reunion show (and one of the first shows since 2021)

The Story So Far: Hometown show

Dance Gavin Dance: Hometown show and exclusive Bay Area performance

Cavalera: Exclusive West Coast performance of the iconic Sepultura album Roots, live for the first time in nearly a decade.

Wolfmother: 20th Anniversary Tour

Chad Gray: The voice of Mudvayne and Hellyeah in his '30 Years of Madness' solo performance with the hits of both Mudvayne and Hellyeah

DRAIN: Home area show

Thursday: Celebrating anniversaries of three albums: 25 years of Full Collapse, 20 years of A City By the Light Divided, and 15 years of No Devolución

From First To Last: Reunion show and rare performance

Kylesa: Reunion show and first West Coast performance since 2015

Municipal Waste: 25th anniversary set

Oleander: Hometown reunion show (and one of the first shows since 2018)

Spite: Hometown show

Drowning Pool: 25th anniversary performance of Sinner

The Union Underground: First California show in 24 years

Drop Dead, Gorgeous: Reunion show

Ünloco: Reunion Show

Red: Celebrating 20 years of End of Silence

Austin Carlile: The original voice of Of Mice & Men

In addition to the music, Aftershock offers a variety of fan-favorite onsite experiences designed to take the festival weekend to the next level.

Aftershock 2026 brings plenty of places to grab a drink, cool off and hang between sets. Step into Tremors Dive Bar, a proper air-conditioned dive with strong drinks and music all day, or stop by Jack's House for the Jack Daniel's karaoke trailer, photo ops and Jack Daniel's curated beverages. Fans can also grab a cold beverage and kick back at Parlor Soda Shop, Topo Chico Cantina, Coors Light Chill Zone and The Desnuda Outpost.

New in 2026, check out Cantina del Diablo, an open-air spot tucked under the trees serving Mexican street fare, tequila and mezcal cocktails, and cold cerveza — hosted by Jose 'Metal Ambassador' Mangin. The Aftershock x Jungle Bird Tiki Bar also expands from its one-day 2025 pop-up to the full festival weekend, bringing Sacramento's favorite tiki bar onsite with curated cocktails in an air-conditioned, island-inspired hideaway. Fans can also catch the biggest regional and national games throughout the weekend at Overtime Sports Bar, just steps from The Point Stage Presented by Coors Light.

There's plenty to experience beyond the bars, too. Take Me Home gives fans the chance to score exclusive merch and signed items from their favorite bands while helping save animal lives, while Body Art Express, a veteran-owned mobile tattoo shop, offers onsite tattooing and piercing for fans looking to commemorate the weekend.

Additional information on Aftershock onsite experiences can be found on the festival website.

Limited Aftershock 4-Day, 2-Day and Single Day General Admission, VIP, and Capital Club passes remain and are available here, with layaway options available. The Capitol Club offers an all-inclusive oasis with premium amenities and elevated views of the main stage.

For the first time, Aftershock is offering official RV and Car + Tent camping at nearby Cal Expo for a fully immersive weekend experience. Festival re-entry is included with camping passes, and shuttle passes are available for purchase. In addition, campers will also get access to the Aftershock Wednesday Night Camping Pre-Party hosted by Rock & Brews, featuring a happy hour with complimentary beer and well drinks, free mini-golf and batting cages, plus food and drink specials available throughout the weekend. All camping details can be found here.

Fans can also book official Aftershock hotel and admission packages via Jampack, which allow festival re-entry each day and additional perks. All details on festival passes, including Jampack hotel packages, camping and parking passes can be found here.

To learn more about arriving at Aftershock, visit the Getting Here page. Options include weekend or daily Park & Ride passes to and from Cal Expo, ride share to and from the Jibboom St. Pick-Up Zone, and the complimentary bike valet in partnership with Sacramento Area Bicycle Advocates.

Aftershock has teamed up with an incredible lineup of partners in 2026, including American Socks, Beatbox Beverages, Blackcraft, Blue Moon Brewing, Body Art Express, Desnuda Organic Tequila, Eargasm, Firestone Walker Brewing, Jack Daniel's, Little Rocker Clothing, U.S. Marine Corps, Mortus Viventi, Nowhere Fast, Parlor Root Beer, Punk Rock & Paintbrushes, Red Bull, Strung, StubHub, Sun Cruiser, The Pretty Cult, Thunder Valley Casino Resort, and Tito's Handmade Vodka.

Aftershock 2026 community partners include: Visit Sacramento, County of Sacramento, City of Sacramento and Cal Expo. This year's Aftershock impact partners include the following nonprofits: Fxck Cancer, Take Me Home, To Write Love On Her Arms, The Scars Foundation and The Taylor Foundation. The DWP Foundation will continue its charitable efforts supporting local organizations in 2026 as well.

In 2025, Aftershock welcomed 164,000+ fans from all 50 states and more than 30 countries, generating an estimated $39 million in local economic impact. In June of 2026, The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors approved a 10-year agreement between Sacramento County and Danny Wimmer Presents, authorizing DWP to host Aftershock at Discovery Park through 2035. The agreement keeps the long-standing beloved festival at Discovery Park and supports continued economic growth in the Sacramento region and future improvements at Discovery Park.

Discovery Park is located near downtown Sacramento at 1600 Garden Highway, where the American and Sacramento Rivers meet.

About Danny Wimmer Presents

Danny Wimmer Presents (DWP) is the largest independent producer of destination music festivals in the United States and a fully integrated live entertainment company spanning festivals, concerts, talent buying, venue development, and entertainment consulting. Since its founding in 2011 by music industry veteran Danny Wimmer, DWP has become known for producing some of North America's premier rock and alternative music festivals, including Aftershock, Bourbon & Beyond, GoldenSky, Inkcarceration Tattoo + Music Festival, Louder Than Life, Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival, and Welcome To Rockville. In addition to offering lineups stacked with A-list talent, these events draw on unique elements of local cuisine, culture and venue spaces to create distinct fan experiences. Beyond festivals, DWP operates DWP Concerts, a dedicated division focused on concert promotion, venue programming, strategic entertainment development, and venue consulting, alongside its nationwide Talent Services division.

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