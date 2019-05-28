LIVE FROM HERE WITH CHRIS THILE's Latest Episode Debuted At Powell Symphony Hall on 5/25

Live from Here with Chris Thile's latest episode debuted on Saturday, May 25 at Powell Symphony Hall in St. Louis. The show featured guest performances from Anaïs Mitchell,Rachael Price, Gabriel Kahane and St. Louis Symphony Orchestra.

See below for full details on this season's schedule.

Listen to the complete episode HERE.

Watch Anaïs Mitchell's performance of "Wedding Song" with Thile HERE. The song appears in Mitchell's hit musical, Hadestown, which has been nominated for 14 Tony Awards.

Watch the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra's performance of "III. presto in moto perpetuo" from Samuel Barber's Violin Concerto, Op. 14 with Thile HERE.

Watch Gabriel Kahane's performance of "October 1, 1939 / Port of Hamburg" with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra HERE.

Watch Rachael Price's performance of Tom Waits' "Take it With Me" HERE.

Live from Here is produced by American Public Media. Audio and video clips, along with scripts, photos and additional information about Live from Here with Chris Thile can be found at www.livefromhere.org.

LIVE FROM HERE WITH CHRIS THILE SCHEDULE

June 1 /// Vienna, VA /// Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts

June 8 /// Louisville, KY /// Iroquois Amphitheater

June 15 /// Lenox, MA /// The Koussevitzy Music Shed at Tanglewood

July 20 /// Rohnert Park, CA /// Green Music Center

All shows are on sale now and can be purchased at livefromhere.org.

Photo of Anaïs Mitchell courtesy of APM





