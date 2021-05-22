LISTEN: Pet Shop Boys Release 10 Minute Song 'Cricket Wife'

Pet Shop Boys have released a new song "Cricket Wife," a 10-minute orchestral track. The duo recorded the song while in lockdown in 2020.

The song was composed and lyrics were written by both Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe.

Check out the track below!

Pet Shop Boys are an English synth-pop duo consisting of Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe, formed in London in 1981.

Pet Shop Boys have sold more than 50 million records worldwide, and were listed as the most successful duo in UK music history in the 1999 edition of The Guinness Book of Records Three-time Brit Award winners and six-time Grammy nominees, since 1984 they have achieved 42 Top 30 singles, 22 of them Top 10 hits in the UK Singles Chart, including four UK number ones: "West End Girls" (also number one on the US Billboard Hot 100), "It's a Sin", a synthpop version of "Always on My Mind", and "Heart". Other hit songs include a cover of "Go West", and their own "Opportunities (Let's Make Lots of Money)", and "What Have I Done to Deserve This?" in a duet with Dusty Springfield. With five US top ten singles in the 1980s, they are associated with the Second British Invasion.

At the 2009 Brit Awards in London, Pet Shop Boys received an award for Outstanding Contribution to Music. In 2016, Billboard magazine named Pet Shop Boys the number one dance duo/group over the 40 years since the chart's inception in 1976. In 2017, the duo received NME's Godlike Genius Award.