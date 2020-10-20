LISTEN: G Flip Reveals Video for Newest Single 'You & I'

Melbourne-based multi-hyphenate G FLIP (Georgia Flipo) recently dropped her new single.

Melbourne-based multi-hyphenate G FLIP (Georgia Flipo) recently dropped her new single "You & I." She now shares a video for the track, a sentimental ode to G's past relationship. The clip premiered via Atwood who call the track an "unapologetic new single" further noting "'You & I' is an empowering, addictive love anthem full of passion, charm, and inspiring good energy." Of the video she told the magazine "'You & I' is a love anthem I wrote about my former queer relationship, so I wanted this portrayed in the visual. The song is about having that one person that you love so much that the whole world around you disappears." Watch the "You & I" clip, directed by Cloudy Rhodes, below.

"You & I" landed on numerous "best of the week" lists including Uproxx's and NPR included it in their NMF Playlist. Billboard noted, "Rising Australian pop singer G Flip has a brand new anthem that the world needs to hear. 'You and I' puts a focus on the star's subtle vocal stylings, as she doubles down on insightful lyrics cutting into the heart of queer love." MTV said, "G Flip is currently single, but you wouldn't know it from listening to 'You and I.' The Aussie singer-songwriter banged out the feels-y pop track in just a few hours during a studio session in London while deeply in love with her ex-girlfriend. That relationship has since ended, but Flip's epic queer love story lives on, immortalized by her effervescent vocals and soul-baring lyrics."

"You & I" follows G Flip's first offering of the year, "Hyperfine" and its remix (featuring buzzing US-based artist LoveLeo). Originally leaked as a live demo at the beginning of the year, the hotly-anticipated official release earned plaudits from both fans and media including Ones To Watch, DuJour and Uproxx who noted, "Droning synths provide a temperamental hook before an eruptive chorus opens space for G Flip's earnest musings." It also found its way into Rolling Stone Australia, NME Aus (where she also covered the May issue) and The Line Of Best Fit, among others.

Since releasing her debut single "About You" two years ago, G Flip has sold out all five Australian headline tours to date, been nominated for three ARIA Awards, scored multiple gold-accredited singles, and has played at festivals across the world including Neon Lights, Lollapalooza, Splendour in the Grass, Laneway Festival, SXSW, and more. Her debut full length album About Us, released in August 2019, debuted at #6 on the ARIA Albums Chart, #1 on the ARIA Vinyl Chart and was Feature Album on triple j. She also claimed four places in the triple j Hottest 100 (#6 Drink Too Much, #58 Lover, #66 Stupid, #77 I Am Not Afraid), was the fourth most played artist of 2019 at the station, and About Us was voted #2 by listeners in the triple j Album Poll.

