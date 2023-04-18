Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
LINKIN PARK 'Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition' Debuts at #1

Apr. 18, 2023  

LINKIN PARK return to the top of the charts this week! Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition has arrived as the #1 Rock Album in the World. Not only did it land at #8 on the Billboard 200 and #3 on the Top Album Sales Chart, but it also captured #1 on the Top Rock Albums Chart, Top Hard Rock Albums Chart, and Top Catalog Albums Chart.

This notably marks the band's 11th consecutive first-week Top 10 bow on the Billboard 200 as well as their fifth consecutive #1 debuts on the Top Rock Albums Chart and Top Hard Rock Albums Chart.

Internationally, Meteora|20 debuted at #1 on the Album Charts in Germany and Austria, while securing a top 5 spot in Belgium, Switzerland, and The Netherlands and reaching the Top 10 in Australia, New Zealand, Spain, Canada, and the U.K. The album secured an additional #1 on the U.K.'s Rock & Metal Album Chart.

It is available in various configurations, including a Limited Edition Super Deluxe Box Set, Deluxe Vinyl Box Set, Deluxe 3-CD, and Digital Download.

Meteora|20 has incited widespread fan and tastemaker acclaim. In an extensive feature, Vulture proclaimed, "Meteora|20's many treasures include excellent, unheard performances from the late singer Chester Bennington. The nakedness of the emotion the catalogue tapped into was always unnerving, but this is something different." Billboard hailed it as a "sprawling return."

Lead single "Lost" has notably held #1 at Alternative and Rock radio for six consecutive weeks. Upon release, it emerged as LINKIN PARK's first #1 debut on Billboard's Rock & Alternative Airplay Chart in over a decade.

Meteora's next era continues going strong without signs of stopping or slowing down though...

LINKIN PARK emerged as an innovative musical force and one of the best-selling artists of the last twenty years. Their RIAA Diamond-certified full-length debut, Hybrid Theory, stands out as the "best selling debut of the 21st century," while landmark sophomore album Meteora bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 before going 8X-Platinum in the U.S.

The band's worldwide sales across the entire catalogue eclipses 100 million, and among numerous accolades and honors, they have garnered 2 GRAMMY® Awards, 5 American Music Awards, 4 MTV VMA Awards, 10 MTV Europe Music Awards and 3 World Music Awards. Selling out stadiums worldwide, they've headlined global music festivals such as Download and Reading & Leeds in the UK, Rock in Rio in Portugal, Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park in Germany, and Summer Sonic in Japan.

They also remain the first and only Western rock band to play a five-stadium tour in China. Most recently, 2017's Gold-certified One More Light marked their fifth #1 debut on the Billboard 200. www.linkinpark.com



Michael Major


