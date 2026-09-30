LIMEHOF Music Documentary Film Festival Awards Honor Billy Preston, Kenny Loggins Films

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The second annual LIMEHOF Music Documentary Film Festival concluded on Sunday, September 27th with an award ceremony that celebrated the scope and diversity of this year's films. Filmmakers from across the US and other countries gathered at the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame (LIMEHOF) in Stony Brook Village (97 Main Street) for the three-day event. The festival screened over 40 feature-length and short music documentaries from 15 countries. Live music performances that included a sold-out Hip-Hop-themed concert and film screening on Saturday night were also featured.

'Beyond the music, what really stood out were the stories,' said Tom Needham, Executive Director, LIMEHOF Music Documentary Film Festival. 'These films reminded us that music can change lives. It brings people together. It builds community. It gives artists a way to express themselves in a way that words can't. That's a theme we heard over and over again in these documentaries. It really makes a difference, and that's what this festival is all about.'

LIMEHOF Music Documentary Film Festival Director Tom Needham and Artistic Director Wendy Feinberg presented 14 awards that captured the spirit of the festival and showed how powerful a great music documentary could be.

Paris Barclay, director of 'Billy Preston: That's the Way God Planned It,' which won for both Best US Feature Film and the Feature Audience Award, was not able to attend the festival in person but sent a written thank-you note:

'Oh Yeah!' won the award for Best US Short. The film was directed by Nick Canfield, who was also unable to attend the festival in person but provided a written statement:

Dori Berinstein won as Best US Director for 'Kenny Loggins: Conviction of the Heart,' which was also the opening night feature for the film festival. Berinstein is a six-time Tony Award-winning Broadway producer, an Olivier winner, and an Emmy Award-winning director, producer, and writer of film and television.

'This is a tremendous honor. This is such a special festival. It means so much for me to be here,' Berinstein said. 'I loved meeting the filmmakers here. They're so talented, and what this film festival does in giving filmmakers the opportunity to come together and really have a community and get to know each other is just tremendous.'

Daniel Geller and Dayna Goldfine, directors of 'Peter Asher: Everywhere Man,' won the Musical Crossroads Award. Dan and Dayna were not able to make it to the film festival but sent their sentiments and thanks in a written statement:

'We consider it an honor in and of itself to screen at the festival. For the movie to receive the Musical Crossroads Award comes as a wonderful surprise for which the two of us want to express even more gratitude. One regret, though: We had hoped to come from our home base in San Francisco to attend the festival, but our prior commitments prevented us from doing so. We hope to be back for a future festival as moviegoers and watch a new crop of music films – feet tapping all the time.' — Daniel Geller and Dayna Goldfine

Director Mischa Richter won The Spirit of Independent Filmmaking Award for 'Summer Tour.' Although he attended the festival and spoke during the Q&A panel following the screening of his film, Richter could not attend the awards ceremony. He delivered his thanks in writing:

Director Barbara Jean Hall won the Authentic Voice Award for 'Ann Wilson: In My Voice.' Hall attended the festival and participated in a Q&A about her film but, unable to attend the awards ceremony, offered these remarks:

Central Islip resident and director Archie Snowden won the Long Island Filmmaker Award for 'The Long Island Underground Legends of Hip-Hop.' His film was complemented by a special sold-out Hip-Hop performance on Saturday Night that featured Long Island Hip-Hop legends who appeared in the film.

'To win this award in my backyard in Suffolk County is absolutely outstanding,' Snowden said. 'LIMEHOF has done a very good job with this film festival and it's hard to believe that it's only the second one ever. I am looking forward to another one, and another one, and another one.'

Fifteen-year-old Ward Melville High School student Marlow Jean Pinnicia, from Setauket, won the Short Film Audience Award for 'The Art of Being Different,' which explores how music helps her in managing autism and dealing with the pressures of school life.

'Thank you, I'm just so grateful,' said Pinnicia. 'I appreciate this so much. This means so much to me.'

Adam Ripp, director of '1971: Billy Joel's Lost Interview,' won the Innovation of Filmmaking Award. The film uses AI to recreate Billy Joel, Irwin Mazur (his manager at the time), and Ed Mann (radio host) as they appeared in December 1971 using real audio from Billy Joel's very first radio interview after the release of his 'Cold Spring Harbor' album.

'This is a tremendous evening,' Ripp said. 'I feel great. It's amazing to have the recognition, the appreciation, the celebration. Thank you to LIMEHOF. Thank you to the team and go strong, Island!'

Director Robert Gordon and producer Joe Lauro won the Social Impact Award for 'Newport & the Great Folk Dream,' which was the closing night film for the festival. Joe Lauro attended the festival to represent the Newport & The Great Folk Dream team (Robert Gordon, Laura Jean Hocking, and Kim Bledsoe Lloyd) who made the film.

'Thank you for the Social Impact Award,' Lauro said. 'Director Robert Gordon and I strongly believe that music has unifying power and that there are lessons to learn from its history.

On behalf of our production team, thank you for including us in your wonderful festival. The Museum is a treasure for all of Long Island and beyond.'

Director Juan Mandelbaum won the Roots and Rhythm Award for 'Paquito D'Rivera: From Carne y Frijol to Carnegie Hall.' Having traveled from Boston to attend the festival, Mandelbaum announced that the film will be broadcast nationally on PBS on October 12th.

'Thank you very much for this award and the invitation to show at LIMEHOF. It's really special to have a film festival dedicated to music when we did a film on a musician, so we appreciate that very much.'

Director Louis-Philippe Eno won Best International Feature for 'The Extraordinary Life of Robert Charlebois.' Eno is from Canada and this marks the second year in a row when a Canadian filmmaker has won this award.

'It was amazing. I wish I had been here for the three days to enjoy the whole thing, but I was in France yesterday and I'm here tonight. There's a real sense of community here and people are trying to do something different and it's really refreshing.'

A native of Paris France, director Hélène Sevaux's 'Four Hands' won for Best International Short.

'I had a great time,' Sevaux said. 'The person who did the Q&A with me was really amazing and there was a good audience, so it was really amazing.'

Maria Diane Ventura won Best International Director for 'Eraserheads: Combo on the Run,' and traveled for over 20 hours from Dubai to participate in the festival. Eraserheads primary songwriter Ely Buendia, who was featured in the film, also flew in from the Philippines to attend the festival and be part of the Q&A.

'I'm feeling incredibly grateful for this recognition from LIMEHOF,' said Ventura. 'I'm so grateful to Wendy and Tom for inviting us over. It's really an honor to be here in Stony Brook, Long Island to be celebrating amazing music documentaries. So to be part of it is already such an honor, so to have won as well is so meaningful to not only me and Ely, but to the rest of the Filipinos. We're grateful to you for having us.'

Buendia also offered his praise: 'I'm so happy for Diane and I'm just very grateful for this experience. I really had a great time. I wish I saw all the movies, but maybe next time I can catch them, so I may have to come back next year.'

2026 LIMEHOF Music Documentary Film Festival Overview

This year's festival included 42 short and feature-length music documentary films, live performances, and Q&A panel discussions that was held in two theaters. Featured artists in the films included Ann Wilson, Kenny Loggins, Billy Preston, The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Peter Gabriel, Biz Markie, Beastie Boys, James Taylor, Foo Fighters, Paquito D'Rivera, John Popper, Billy Joel, James, The Rose, Peter, Paul & Mary, Iggy Pop, Nash the Slash, Eraserheads, Yello, Robert Charlebois, Alceu Valença, Madalitso Band, Sugar, Leiva, Mark Fry, and JVC Force, among others.

Sixteen of the films premiered on Long Island, with three of them being world premieres. In addition to the United States, the festival featured films with ties to 14 other countries, including Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, Austria, Japan, the Philippines, Malawi, Brazil, Iran, Malta, and Australia.

'We were truly over the moon that so many filmmakers, performers, and subjects joined us in person, despite the Nor'easter raging outside,' said Wendy Feinberg, Artistic Director of the LIMEHOF Music Documentary Film Festival. 'We were especially thrilled to welcome Eraserheads lead singer Ely Buendia, who flew in from Manila, and director Maria Diane Ventura, who traveled from Dubai, for the Sunday screening of 'Eraserheads: Combo on the Run.' We are incredibly grateful to all of our pass holders, ticket buyers, and walk-ins who made our second annual festival a tremendous success, and we look forward to welcoming all to our third annual Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame Music Documentary Film Festival in 2027!'

2026 LIMEHOF Music Documentary Film Festival Award Winners

Best US Director: Dori Berinstein, 'Kenny Loggins: Conviction of the Heart'

Best US Short: 'Oh Yeah!' Directed by Nick Canfield

Best US Feature: 'Billy Preston: That's the Way God Planned It' Directed by Paris Barclay

Best International Short: 'Four Hands' Directed by Hélène Sevaux

Best International Feature: 'The Extraordinary Life of Robert Charlebois' Directed by Louis-Philippe Eno

Best International Director: Maria Diane Ventura, 'Eraserheads: Combo on the Run'

Spirit of Independent Filmmaking Award: 'Summer Tour' Directed by Mischa Richter

Authentic Voice Award: 'Ann Wilson: In My Voice' Directed by Barbara Jean Hall

Innovation in Filmmaking Award: '1971: Billy Joel's Lost Interview' Directed by Adam Ripp

Musical Crossroads Award: 'Peter Asher: Everywhere Man' Directed by Daniel Geller & Dayna Goldfine

Social Impact Award: 'Newport & the Great Folk Dream' Directed by Robert Gordon, Produced by Joe Lauro

Long Island Filmmaker Award: Director Archie Snowden, 'The Long Island Underground Legends of Hip-Hop'

Roots and Rhythm Award: 'Paquito D'Rivera: From Carne y Frijol to Carnegie Hall' Directed by Juan Mandelbaum

Audience Award, Short: 'The Art of Being Different' Directed by Marlow Jean Pinnicia

Audience Award, Feature: 'Billy Preston: That's the Way God Planned It' Directed by Paris Barclay

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 13 Hrs 27 Min 04 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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