LIMBS Debuts New Single 'Empty Vessel'

Post hardcore band LIMBS has been quiet for much of 2020, but is ready to start making noise. The band has debuted their brutal new single "Empty Vessel," premiering now on Brooklyn Vegan. Furthermore, they have announced new permanent members Chris Klumpp (bass) and Joey DiBiase (drums).

"'Empty Vessel,' was inspired by my own struggles of balancing my personal life while also pursuing the perpetual dream of "success" as an artist," shares vocalist Austin McAuley. "The song immerses the listener in themes of self-sacrifice, vulnerability and the constant desire to have one's voice heard. The chorus beckons, 'How long is the breath that I have to hold before I'm worth my weight in gold?' This statement reflects the trials and tribulations of those who will do anything to make their dreams come true...but as the lyrics tell, "How does it feel? Only the lonely know."

LIMBS found a home with UNFD in 2018, ahead of the release of their debut album Father's Son, which gives listeners a dark and brooding look at a young man's journey out of religion as he comes to terms with both his upbringing and his own actions.. A conceptual album following a young man breaking free from his indoctrinated upbringing, the album explores the harm it causes and the strength in reclaiming your own life.

LIMBS' live video for their album's title track, "Father's Son," was filmed during the band's 2018 tour with Underoath, Dance Gavin Dance, and Veil Of Maya. Streaming here, the video captures the electricity and raw power of a LIMBS live show - from headbanging to epic stage dives and beyond. Fans have been able to experience it in person as the band has shared the stage over the years with Beartooth, Motionless In White, Sharptooth, Wristmeetrazor, Stick To Your Guns, and more.

Last year LIMBS announced that longtime friend Austin McAuley would be stepping into the role of lead vocalist. McCauley debuted with LIMBS at the end of 2018 while on tour with Currents, giving fans a taste of his energy and passion before bringing it into the studio for new music.

McAuley first appeared on "Abandoned," a hard-hitting track that originally premiered on Metal Injection, and on vicious follow up single "Stare."

"Empty Vessel" marks the first single featuring new bassist Chris Klumpp and drummer Joey DiBiase, who officially joined the band earlier this year.

LIMBS is:

Austin McAuley

Tyler Martin

Jordan Hunter

Chris Klumpp

Joey DiBiase

