LIILY Release New Singles FOREVER and EVERYDAY on Atlantic Records

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Los Angeles rock band Liily returned with 'FOREVER' and 'EVERYDAY,' presented together in a new two-song video. The tracks mark the band's first releases since signing with Atlantic Records and will appear on their major-label debut album, due later this year.

'FOREVER' builds from an anxious beat, groaning bass, and glitching electronics into a rush of distorted guitars, while 'EVERYDAY' pairs a dissonant bassline with flashes of feedback before erupting into a cathartic refrain. Together, the songs introduce a more open and expansive Liily, without sacrificing the raw intensity at the core of their sound.

''FOREVER' is about me trying to find humility in an industry of comparison while struggling to define our sound. It's been hard to deprogram the negativity that comes with being a struggling band,' shares Liily frontman Dylan Nash. ''EVERYDAY' sounds self-deprecating but is part of my journey of introspection and becoming a more confident person. I speak about underperforming as a person, a son, a bandmate, and a partner, and trying to be more mindful of my place in my own life and the lives of others.'

Directed by Liily guitarist Sam De La Torre, the accompanying video for 'FOREVER' and 'EVERYDAY' sees the band perform inside an Ames room, a specially constructed, perspective-warping space that distorts scale and proportion. Built by Sam himself, the room creates a disorienting optical illusion as the band moves through the space. With fans crowded into the room around them, Liily recreate the visceral energy of their live performances throughout the video.

To celebrate the release of 'FOREVER' and 'EVERYDAY,' Liily have announced an intimate hometown show at Los Angeles, CA's AboveTheBridge this Thursday, October 8.

'FOREVER' and 'EVERYDAY' follow Liily's debut EP, I Can Fool Anybody in This Town, their debut full-length album TV or Not TV, and 2024 self-titled EP, which earned praise from NME, PAPER Magazine, FLOOD Magazine, and more. Known for their raucous live shows, the Los Angeles four-piece have opened for Weezer and blink-182 in arenas, toured with hometown heroes FIDLAR and Together Pangea, and performed at major festivals including Lollapalooza and Bonnaroo.

Liily is Dylan Nash (vocals), Charlie Anastasis (bass), Sam De La Torre (guitar), and Maxx Morando (drums).

Liily Tour Dates

October 8, 2026 - Los Angeles, CA - AboveTheBridge

Photo Credit: Aaron Kohn



Photo Credit: Aaron Kohn

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