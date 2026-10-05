Ecce Shnak to Launch East Coast Tour, Preview DANDY VARIANCES Album

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NYC art-rockers Ecce Shnak are set to hit the road in November for a nine-date East Coast tour, running November 11–20, as they gear up for their forthcoming album 'Dandy Variances,' out in early 2027 via Records, Man Records. They'll be playing songs from the new album, their latest 'Shadows Grow Fangs' EP, and more. Following American and UK tours with EMF and guesting on EMF's single 'LGBTQ+ Lover,' Ecce Shnak brings their show to Connecticut, New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Quebec, Ontario, and Maryland, continuing their blend of art-rock, grunge, theatrical songwriting, and experimentation.

The band has also released the single 'Anna O' with a video following a woman trapped in an asylum who ultimately breaks free. Combining art-rock swagger, grunge muscle, and theatricality, 'Anna O' points to the broader, more ambitious sound of the coming album. The track was mixed by Grammy Award-winning producer Mario McNulty (David Bowie, Prince, Nine Inch Nails).

Formed in 2011, Ecce Shnak (pronounced 'Eh-kay sh-knock') is made up of David Roush (composer, bassist and baritone vocalist), Bella Komodromos (vocals), Chris Krasnow (guitar), Gannon Ferrell (guitar), and Henry Buchanan-Vaughn (drums). The band was forged in New York's experimental music community, developing a distinctive collision of art-rock ambition, grunge weight, theatrical songwriting, and experimental instincts.

This is the first string of live dates for Ecce Shnak since they toured the West and East Coast, as well as Great Britain, with UK music act EMF, a relationship that also led to the band contributing guest vocals on EMF's single 'LGBTQ+ Lover.'

As they move toward the full-length release, audiences can hear new material alongside songs from the band's catalog, including 2025's 'Shadows Grow Fangs' EP, mixed by Nicholas Vernhes (Animal Collective, Deerhunter, Wild Nothing, War on Drugs) and mastered by Grammy Award-winning engineer Joe LaPorta (David Bowie, The Weeknd, Foo Fighters, Vampire Weekend).

Show-goers will catch an early glimpse of 'Dandy Variances,' which pushes the band's established sound into broader and more ambitious territory, including the singles 'Vincent,' 'Eddie, Legalistic Homeslice,' and the latest, 'Anna O.' 'Anna O' was based on a poem written by Roush's mother, Robin Kneubuhl.

Recorded and mixed by Roush and Jeff Lucci, 'Anna O' was mixed by Grammy Award-winning producer Mario McNulty (David Bowie, Prince, Nine Inch Nails) and mastered by multi-platinum engineer Kris Crummett (Sum 41, Sleeping With Sirens). The music video, directed by LA film producer DJay Brawner, sees Bella Komodromos play Anna, who is deeply distressed and entrapped in an asylum, and who ultimately sets herself free through an act of heroic resistance.

'Anna O' is out now, available from digital music platforms, including Bandcamp.

Tickets for the tour are available for sale now via Bandsintown.

November 2026 Tour

Wed, Nov 11 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom (with Lee Emi & Cal in Red)

Thu, Nov 12 - Philadelphia, PA @ Nikki Lopez (with Coral Moons)

Fri, Nov 13 - New Paltz, NY @ Scry Chappelle

Sat, Nov 14 - Boston, MA @ O'Brien's Pub (with Jordan Dean)

Sun, Nov 15 - Montreal, QC @ L'Esco

Tue, Nov 17 - Toronto, ON @ Dance Cave

Wed, Nov 18 - Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

Thu, Nov 19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Main Drag (with Dream Prescription, PUSH! & The After Hours)

Fri, Nov 20 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery (with Catie Turner & Kiss Bang)

Music by David Roush

Words by Robin Kneubuhl

Recorded and produced by Jeff Lucci

Mixed by Mario McNulty

Mastered by Kris Crummett

DJay Brawner - Video Director & Senior Executive Producer

Max Rose - Executive Producer

Co-produced by David Roush, Beth Narducci & Brooks Jones

Single released by Records, Man Records

Photo Credit: Rose Callahan



Photo Credit: Rose Callahan

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