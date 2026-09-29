LEGACY - A PINK FLOYD SHOW to Launch February 2027 Tour

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AEG Presents and ICON LIVE announced Roger Waters Presents LEGACY - A Pink Floyd Show, an all-new live production created under the direction of Roger Waters with a band led by his son Harry Waters, a longtime touring musician, pianist, and composer.

An extensive tour will launch in February 15, 2027 and visit more than 100 cities in North America and Europe. Celebrating the defining music and visual world of Pink Floyd's golden era from 1971-1979, LEGACY brings together a world-class 10-piece band performing selections from The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals, and The Wall.

The new stage presentation shaped by Roger's team features a pictorial retrospective of stunning imagery inspired by the original Pink Floyd work, with visuals that the father created during his tenure as the creative force in Pink Floyd. While Harry the son serves as musical director and leads the band on B3 organ, piano, and vocals, all this is presented on hi-def LED video screens. Tickets for the North American tour dates go on sale October 2. European dates will be announced soon. For more information, visit www.RogerWatersLegacy.com.

'These songs have meant so much to so many people for so many years, and I'm excited for audiences to come together and experience them live again,' says Roger Waters. 'Harry has assembled a terrific band, and I can't wait for fans around the world to see the special show we've created together.'

For Harry, LEGACY represents a new chapter in a musical relationship with his father that spans decades. Growing up around Pink Floyd, Harry says the music was part of a much broader musical education.

'I fell in love with the music immediately,' says Harry. 'It really had an impact on me, irrespective of any bias because it was Dad's music. I still love it deeply to this day. Collaborating with Dad on this new production is such an honor, and I'm so grateful to have the opportunity to bring this music to fans old and new, around the world.'

Harry's connection to the music began long before he became a professional musician. As a child, his voice appeared on Pink Floyd's The Wall on 'Goodbye Blue Sky,' and he recalls witnessing the original The Wall production while still very young. He later spent more than 15 years performing alongside his father on major tours, including The Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall, as well as the 2016 Desert Trip concerts.

Musically, the production aims to recreate the original recordings as closely as possible. 'We are going to authentically recreate the albums as close to note-for-note as we possibly can,' Harry said. Beyond recreating the sound, Harry says LEGACY is intended to reconnect audiences with the ideas at the heart of the music.

The show spanning more than two hours reaches deep into Pink Floyd's catalog. Harry and drummer Graham Broad shaped the set list together, paying tribute to the best loved music from the golden era of Pink Floyd, and building what Harry describes as an intentional arc across the evening. For Harry, some selections carry particular meaning. He calls Animals his favorite Pink Floyd album and 'Shine On You Crazy Diamond' his favorite song to play.

Band

Harry Waters - B3 Organ, Piano & Vocals

Graham Broad - Drums

Clifton David Broadbridge - Lead Vocals

Edo Scordo - Guitar & Vocals

Antonello Pudva - Guitar

Eva Avila - Backing Vocals

Genevieve Little - Backing Vocals

Dahniel Knight - Bass Guitar & Backing Vocals

Ryan Saranich - Saxophone, Percussion, Extra Guitar & Keyboards

Matt Riddle - Keyboards

The search for someone to recreate Roger's share of the Pink Floyd lead vocals drew extraordinary global interest. Roger and Harry launched a unique worldwide online talent search to find that voice. Harry says he personally listened to more than 3,000 audition submissions before the role was selected. Ultimately, Clifton David Broadbridge emerged as the successful candidate. Originally from Canada and now based in Nashville, Broadbridge is an accomplished vocalist who secured his place in the band following an in-person audition with Harry Waters during a day off from Harry's tour with Primus.

Roger Waters is an English musician, singer, songwriter and composer. Waters co-founded Pink Floyd in 1965 and after his fellow founder Syd Barrett succumbed to mental illness in 1967, he became Pink Floyd's principal lyricist, songwriter, co-lead vocalist and conceptual leader up until his departure in 1985. He played a central role in creating some of the band's most celebrated albums, including The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals and The Wall. Since then, Waters has enjoyed a successful solo career, releasing albums including The Pros and Cons of Hitch Hiking (1984), Radio K.A.O.S. (1987), Amused to Death (1992), Is This the Life We Really Want? (2017) and Dark Side of the Moon Redux (2023).

Roger Waters is renowned for his live shows, combining powerful music with enormous stage productions, immersive visuals, striking lighting, video projections, and theatrical effects. His touring productions include The Wall, In the Flesh, The Dark Side of the Moon Live, Us + Them, and This Is Not a Drill.

The band has sold more than 250 million albums worldwide, according to its official biography, while The Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall have both been inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame. More than six decades after the band formed, its music continues to reach a massive global audience, with approximately 28.4 million monthly listeners on Spotify as of August 2026.

The production is expected to play more than 100 performances in 2027.

Tour Dates

February 15 - Columbus, GA - RiverCenter for the Performing Arts

February 17 - Clearwater, FL - The BayCare Sound

February 19 - Fort Myers, FL - Caloosa Sound Amphitheater

February 20 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

February 21 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Broward Center for the Performing Arts

February 23 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

February 25 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

February 26 - Montgomery, AL - Montgomery Performing Arts Centre

February 27 - Nashville, TN - The Truth

February 28 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center

March 2 - Green Bay, WI - The Weidner

March 3 - Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre

March 4 - Peoria, IL - Prairie Home Alliance Theater

March 6 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

March 7 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

March 9 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace Theatre

March 10 - Knoxville, TN - Knoxville Civic Auditorium

March 12 - Midland, MI - Midland Center for the Arts

March 13 - Windsor, ON - The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

March 14 - Columbus, OH - Mershon Auditorium

March 18 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

March 19 - Midland, TX - Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center

March 20 - San Antonio, TX - The Tobin Center

March 21 - Houston, TX - The Hobby Center for Performing Arts

April 6 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center

April 7 - Scranton, PA - Scranton Cultural Center

April 9 - Portland, ME - Merrill Auditorium

April 10 - Mashantucket, CT - Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

April 11 - Medford, MA - Chevalier Theatre

April 13 - Buffalo, NY - UB Center for the Arts

April 14 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre

April 16 - Newark, NJ - New Jersey Performing Arts Center

April 17 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ocean Casino Resort

April 18 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Theatre

April 20 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

April 21 - Tysons, VA - Capital One Hall

April 23 - Orillia, ON - Casino Rama Resort

April 24 - Ottawa, ON - Hard Rock Live Ottawa

April 26 - Baltimore, MD - The Paramount Baltimore

April 27 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Center

April 29 - Utica, NY - The Stanley Theatre

April 30 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater

May 1 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome by Rutter Mills

May 2 - Wilmington, NC - CFCC's Wilson Center

August 31 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

September 2 - Wenatchee, WA - Town Toyota Center

September 4 - Portland (Troutdale), OR - McMenamins Edgefield

September 7 - San Francisco, CA - Golden Gate Theatre

September 11 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

September 12 - San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

September 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater

September 16 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort

September 19 - Denver, CO - Buell Theatre

September 21 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion

September 24 - Sylvania, OH - Centennial Terrace

September 25 - St. Louis, MO - The Fabulous Fox

Tickets for the North American tour go on sale to the general public October 2. For tickets and more information, visit www.RogerWatersLegacy.com and follow @RogerWaterslegacy and #RogerWatersLegacy on social media.

About AEG Presents

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across five continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Electric Forest, Rock En Seine and All Points East — continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as ATEEZ, Justin Bieber, Zach Bryan, Sabrina Carpenter, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Celine Dion, ENHYPEN, Elton John, Carin León, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Ed SHeeran, Taylor Swift, and Tyler, The Creator, in addition to — through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as The Bowery Presents, Cárdenas Marketing Network, Concerts West, Frontier Touring, Goldenvoice, Marshall Arts, MCT Agentur, Messina Touring Group, Outback Presents, PromoWest Productions, and Zero Mile Presents — creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com.

About ICON LIVE

ICON LIVE is a leading independent producer and promoter of live entertainment, creating, touring, and presenting concerts, comedy, theatrical productions, family entertainment, immersive experiences, and special events across North America and beyond. Formed through the merger of Icon Concerts and MagicSpace Entertainment, ICON LIVE combines decades of expertise in production, promotion, marketing, ticketing, and operations to deliver unforgettable live experiences for audiences, artists, venues, and partners. The company develops, owns, produces, and promotes a diverse portfolio of live entertainment properties while maintaining strategic venue partnerships and presenting Broadway and touring productions in key markets nationwide. For more information, visit IconLive.com.

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