Eric Bazilian Debuts "BETTER TIMES" Video via American Blues Scene

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Singer, songwriter, and guitarist Eric Bazilian premiered the video for his latest song, 'Better Times' via American Blues Scene. The outlet described the song as one where, 'after nearly giving up on recording solo music, Eric Bazilian found inspiration in an unexpected place and turned it into 'Better Times,' a song about hope, connection, and finding common ground… The song is not one of despair despite its urgent plea. And it is not a song pitting 'us against them.' In touring stateside with The Hooters two years ago, Eric observed that those who may have been on the opposite side of the political fence from him 'were some of the kindest people I've ever met.''

The video for the protest song for everyone was filmed in Sweden by Max Telving of SVT television, where Bazilian spends his time when not at home in the Philadelphia area. 'He's done most of my solo videos,' Bazilian told American Blues Scene. 'I asked him if we could just get, like, a 30-second clip, so he said, yeah, come on over, my sister-in-law's having a party. This is up in the country. So his wife got everybody there to learn the chorus of the song, and he set me up with a little pump organ at sunset. And I just ran through the song. We just started out just by doing the last chorus and having all the people gather around and sing along with me. We got lucky. It's a single camera shot, continuous, beginning to end. And it just worked.'

The song was originally written for WXPN's Philly Anthem series, where Bazilian is joined by a handful of Philadelphia area songwriters who have all contributed original works in celebration of enduring themes of freedom and independence in conjunction with the nation's semiquincentennial. 'Better Times' has been in regular rotation on WXPN since July 14, 2026.

The Americana-tinged song begins stripped down with just a voice and piano, before it crescendos into the songwriter's signature guitarwork, a rousing string quartet and a choir uplift Bazilian's expressive lead vocal. Written from the perspective of an American citizen who has become disillusioned with the promises made by the people in power but still maintains hope for the country he calls home. 'Better times, had better come soon, maybe not this morning, maybe not this afternoon. I'm not asking for the sky, I'm not reaching for the moon, but better times, had better come soon.'

Eric Bazilian is a singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who is a founding member of The Hooters. He assisted his The Hooters bandmates in arranging and recording Cyndi Lauper's She's So Unusual, and counts his guitarwork on 'Time After Time' amongst his best. Columbia Records released The Hooters Nervous Night, which sold over two million copies, and included Billboard Top 40 hits such as 'Day By Day,' 'And We Danced,' and 'Where Do The Children Go.' The Hooters performed at three of the most important musical events of the 20th century: Live-Aid in 1985, Amnesty International Concert in 1986, and Roger Waters' extravaganza at The Wall in Berlin in 1990.

Bazilian's talents as a guitarist, multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter, and producer were all put to work on Joan Osborne's debut, Relish, which was nominated for six Grammy Awards in 1996. Of those six, Bazilian was nominated for Song Of The Year for his original, 'One Of Us.' Outside of his own work, songwriting credits include Billie Myers/'Kiss The Rain,' Robbie Williams/'Old Before I Die,' Amanda Marshall/'Believe In You,' Ricky Martin/'Private Emotion,' and 'Lo Mejor Di Mi Vida Eres Tu,' The Scorpions/'The Best Is Yet To Come,' amongst others.

Bazilian's solo output includes albums, The Optimist (2000), A Very Dull Boy (2002), What Shall Become Of The Baby (2012) Bazilian (2021), and a co-release with Tania Doko Hers, His & Ours (2024) in addition to numerous collaborations with other artists. He will continue to play with The Hooters, produce and write with other artists, and release his own music. He will be playing select shows throughout 2026.

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